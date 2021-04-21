Founded in 1997, Stokes Nature Center sits on the river trail at the mouth of Logan Canyon. After a complete renovation, the center is having a grand opening, just in time for Earth Week.
“After 23 years it was time for a little bit of a facelift and a revitalization of that space,” said Partick Kelly, the director of education at Stokes and one of UPR’s Wild About Utah contributors. “Because we know how many people are utilizing the river trail, we wanted to make sure that the space could fit this capacity and also the growth that we're expected to see in Cache Valley”
Kelly said over 80,000 people a year use the Logan River trail that passes by Stokes Nature Center. The center’s new design includes a more open floor plan, and a brand new interpretative art installation.
