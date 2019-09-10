As hunting season approaches, the Logan Firearms Academy is hosting a first aid class to help individuals be prepared in case injuries occur in remote areas.
“The whole purpose is to train people to be able to deal with traumatic injuries until first responders can get there,” said Eric Martineau, the owner of Logan Firearms Academy.
The hourlong “Stop the Bleed” class will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, 2851 W. 200 North, Logan. Although the class is free, there are a limited number of seats so attendees are asked to RSVP on the event’s Facebook page.
Jennifer Cullumber is the trauma coordinator at Cache Valley Hospital and said the class is designed to help people who don’t have medical backgrounds be prepared to control and stop bleeding while they wait for help from emergency responders.
She said the program was developed by the American College of Surgeons and the Committee on Trauma after these organizations researched the outcomes of a few mass shootings.
“What they found was that a lot of people that die from these mass casualties could be saved if someone just knew how to control their bleeding,” Cullumber said.
Beyond mass shootings, both Cullumber and Martineau said there are a variety of other situations where knowing how to slow down bleeding could save a life. Injuries that may occur in remote areas are one example, whether that happens during hunting season or while doing agricultural work.
“If these people are far out in the rural areas of our community, it takes a long time for an ambulance not only to get out to those people, but to then turn around and bring them back to a facility,” Cullumber said.
An important skill taught during the course is tourniquet use. Cullumber said people may be very cautious to use these because they fear someone losing a limb, but that outcome is more nuanced than people understand. Losing a limb is a rare outcome, and Cullumber said they would rather have people lose limbs than die.
“The class is really geared toward empowering people to have the confidence that if they stop and help someone, they are not going to cause further damage,” Cullumber said.
Martineau said he hopes people who attend the class will be better prepared to help themselves and others.
“You can have a first aid kit with a tourniquet in it in your car, but if you don’t have training in it, how proficient are you going to be when there is actually an emergency and you actually need to use it?” Martineau said.
Cullumber said groups can request to have the class taught at no charge. She said anyone 14 and older can learn the skills. For more information, visit cachevalleyhospital.com/calendar or contact Cullumber at jennifer.cullumber@hcahealthcare.com
“We are happy to teach it to anyone that will come and listen,” Cullumber said. “You just never know where you are going to be when something happens.”