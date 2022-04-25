For any avid reader, a book is a world that can be explored and revisited over a lifetime and where readers can leave their memories across the pages to rediscover at a later period.
No one understands this more than Jeff Ballard, who taught elementary school children for 30 years before retiring — only to come out of it to become a steward of the 24,000 books tucked tightly within the shelves of Grandpa’s Bookshelf.
“The cool thing about a bookstore if you walk into one, is that it’s all memories,” Ballard said. “Because you walk in and you see a book that you’ve read, or that you’ve heard before, and even when you’ve just heard about it the memory kicks in and it’s a joyful thing.”
Ever since his mother read Wilson Rawls’ “Summer of the Monkeys” to him and his brothers when he was young, Ballard has understood the significant role books can play in life and has since read Rawls’ award-winning novel to his own children and all his elementary students as well.
This passion for sharing books was what led him to purchase the bookstore at 29 W. 100 North in Logan, then named Becky’s Bookshelf, last November after he heard owner Becky Jorgensen was closing it after two decades. At that time, the community had created a fundraiser to help Jorgensen with the bookstore’s finances, which had hit a rough patch due to economic effects of COVID-19. While the costs did alleviate bookstore bills, Ballard said Jorgensen was ready to retire.
“I’d been a pretty constant customer for a few years and I still remember it back when it was called Logan Book Exchange,” he said. “As a student I … just kept coming back and coming back and talking with Becky, and then when she announced online that she was going to close the store because of health reasons, I decided I’d better get over there and buy some of the books because she’s closing and I won’t be able to later.”
While perusing the shelves, he overheard Becky discuss the bookstore’s future with several customers — and he made a decision on the spot.
“I was in one of the back rooms and just stuck my head out and said, ‘You know, Becky, if it wasn’t for the money, I’d take this place over in a flash.’ And she says, ‘Well, why don’t you retire and do it?’ and I said, ‘Becky, I am retired’ and she just laughed and I didn’t think anything more of it,” Ballard said.
But that wasn’t the end of the story, as Ballard went on to explain:
“The next day she texted me and asked, ‘Are you serious?’ and I said ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘OK, let’s do it’.”
With an upfront cost of one dollar, the pair ironed out the logistics and shook on the deal. Since then they have remained good friends who share a love of literature.
Jorgensen also still works for the bookstore as a “book looker,” meaning she scouts for and scavenges novels buried within yard sales, boutiques and the like to bring them to the shelves.
“Now she’s just doing the fun part,” Ballard said with a laugh.
Although Jorgensen spends less time within the 100-year building where the bookstore resides, her touch and influence still remains — not just from the hand-picked books she selected to stock the store over the many years, but also by building the shelves that store them.
“She and her husband have done a lot of work here,” Ballard said.
And while the bookstore is small, Ballard has made some changes of his own. Music now drifts throughout the building, and ukuleles built from cigar boxes decorate the shelves at the front.
This is a personalized detail that Ballard brings from his own background. In addition to overseeing the bookstore, he also works as a music specialist at an elementary school — a job he picked up when he got bored kicking around the house after retiring in 2016.
Ballard, who has learned to play 37 instruments over his life, can sometimes be found at the front of the store plucking a ukulele if customers happen to get lucky and pop in on a slow day.
“If it’s not very busy, I’ll just play a song,” he said.
Ballard’s wife, Annie, also added a touch of her personality to the store with the addition of Granny Annie’s Everything Shelf, which includes crafts and clothing related to literature. All these details create subtle stories of each of the bookstore’s owners — past and present — showing the love and devotion that goes into sharing words and life with other people.
“I love working in bookstores because everybody who walks in walks in happy,” Ballard said. “And it’s my job to make sure they leave just as happy.”