Sub-zero temperatures and dirty air will give way to snow this week in Cache Valley as two winter storm fronts brush the northern edge of Utah.
The thermometer at the Campbell Scientific weather station in Logan recorded -6 degrees Fahrenheit in the pre-dawn hours Monday after a weekend of nighttime lows below zero. But temperatures are expected to get no lower than 25 degrees from Tuesday night through Friday with snowfall forecast for at least part of each day.
Air quality should also rebound as Tuesday’s storm system from the Pacific Northwest pushes out dirty air caused by the weekend’s temperature inversion. Early Monday, Cache Valley’s air quality dipped into the “orange” category (unhealthy for sensitive groups) but went back up to a moderate “yellow” reading after temperatures rose throughout the day.
The National Weather Service forecast 1 to 2 inches of snow through the day Tuesday with up to three more inches overnight. Another 3 to 6 inches are expected Wednesday, followed by a mixture of rain and snow on Thursday and Friday with the temperature rising to as high as 42 degrees.
The new moisture will add to snowpack levels in the Bear River Basin, which already got a welcome boost over Christmas. The basin’s “snow-water equivalent” started December at a record-low 33% of normal, but levels are now topping 100% of normal at most stations in the basin. An official statewide update will be issued this week by the National Resources Conservation Service.
The Christmas snow also helped local ski areas get off to a strong start. As of Monday morning, Beaver Mountain was reporting a base of 54 inches while Cherry Peak has a listed base of 40 inches.