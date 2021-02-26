A Utah State University student has organized an online interfaith forum to discuss how religions are dealing with racial issues.
Christine Jetton is a student at Utah State University and a fellow serving with Neighborly Faith, an organization that builds bridges between evangelical Christians and people of other faiths. On March 4, Neighborly Faith is partnering with the Veritas Forum to host a virtual interfaith panel joining student fellowships from Utah State University, University of Utah, Weber State University, and other colleges and universities throughout northern Utah.
“In the United States, conversations about race have been on the rise for several years. However, religion has been strangely absent from many of these discussions,” Jetton stated in a press release about the forum, which will feature panelists from Utah’s Muslim, evangelical Christian and Latter-day Saint communities. Those will include Brother Eric D. Richards of the Logan Institute of Religion, Pastor Corey J. Hodges of The Point Church in Salt Lake City and The Imam Yasir Butt of Masjid al-Noor in Salt Lake City.
The event is scheduled March 4 at 7 p.m. The panel discussion will conclude at approximately 8:15 p.m. The panel will be followed immediately by student fellowship discussion groups concluding at approximately 9 p.m. While this is a student-focused event, all persons of any or no religious commitments are welcome to attend.
To register for this event, visit: bit.ly/UtahVeritas. For more information contact Christine Jetton at (385)-294-4584 or by email at jeys.christine@gmail.com.