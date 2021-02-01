Utah has not seen an increase in deaths by suicide or drug overdose since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Utah Department of Health.
The report, which was released last Thursday, states that suicide rates in Utah did not increase during the first 39 weeks of 2020 and that suicide rates in state for last year are consistent with the rates over the past three years.
