Elaine Thatcher, the executive director for Logan’s annual Summerfest, has retired after almost seven years.
Thatcher started the position in November 2014 and said she wanted a job that allowed her to stay local and within the arts.
She grew up in Colorado but spent most of her summers in Cache Valley as a child since her parents were from the area.
Thatcher said she loved her job because of the people that she worked with.
“I really liked making things happen, and that’s really what that job is all about, making sure everything is organized,” she said. “I loved working with the artists, performers, the boards and volunteers. They do amazing work on a volunteer basis.”
Thatcher said she couldn’t pick a favorite Summerfest from her several years of planning and organizing.
“Every year we tried to make improvements and make it better each time, and every year got a little bit better,” she said.
One of the important things that was added during her time was the adjustments to the Summerfest’s second stage. A sound system was added to the stage, as well as making the stage larger to give the artists more room to perform.
“People used to think of the second stage as the amateur stage, but I don't think they think that anymore because we’ve added so much,” she said. “Now we think of it as the stage where we put smaller or softer music groups. It’s got a different character.”
Thatcher said the number of artists involved with Summerfest grew. She said it’s about the “optimum” size now, but could grow. Usually, Summerfest is at the Logan Tabernacle's grounds but it took place at the fairgrounds this year. Thatcher said if it’s at the fairgrounds from now on, there’s room to add more artists.
Thatcher will be replaced by Shirlene Davis, with whom Thatcher was able to work with this summer.
“She’ll be great,” Thatcher said. “She’s got strengths that I don’t have and vice versa.”
Davis’ experience comes from working for eight years at Wasatch Premier Hospitality, where she organized events for Riverwoods Conference Center.
“She’s really delightful and great to work with,” Thatcher said. “She’s very kind and friendly and fun to be around.”
Thatcher said she was grateful for her time planning Summerfest and for everyone she was able to connect with.
“It’s been fun to do it, but I’m ready to hand over the reins,” she said.