Displaced by renovation work at the Logan Tabernacle, the Summerfest Arts Faire enjoyed its run at the Cache County Fairgrounds so much last year that it has decided to stay there for the foreseeable future.
“We did a survey, and frankly the response was so overwhelmingly in favor of the fairgrounds that for right now that is tentatively where we’re going to move … possibly permanently,” Summerfest Executive Director Shirlene Davis said. “We actually put it up for a board vote.”
Although historically located on the Tabernacle grounds in the heart of downtown Logan, Summerfest has been relocated to the fairgrounds on a couple of occasions through the years, but that was before the new Cache County Events Center opened at the fairgrounds, bringing with it a number of amenities.
Davis said the survey, done after last year’s three-day event, got about 200 responses combined from artists, food vendors, entertainers and attendees.
“About a third of the group was very passionate about the Tabernacle, about the drive-by traffic and things like that on Main Street, but the majority said they felt like the fairgrounds facilities were better,” Davis said. “They enjoyed having an easily accessible and air conditioned place to be able to go to and that we had real bathrooms. Also, quite a few of them were able to camp right there at the fairgrounds, and so that put them close to their work.”
The decision comes as the city of Logan is making several moves to revitalize downtown Logan, including the recent renovation on Center Street and the razing of buildings directly across from the Tabernacle to create a plaza for entertainment and other activities.
Logan Mayor Holly Daines, who has spearheaded the downtown projects, responded to the news with the following brief statement:
“Summerfest is a delightful three-day event and we will miss them downtown for those three days each June, but once the plaza is completed, there will be many other activities downtown.”
Another major downtown summer attraction displaced by the Tabernacle renovation is the Noon Music Series popular among summer citizens, but a spokesman for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the series will be back after the renovation is complete in the first half of 2023. In the meantime, organizers are considering staging this summer’s show at the nearby 4th Ward chapel at 294 N. 100 East.
Richard West, director of the church’s Bear River Communications Council, called the 4th Ward church house “a lovely building” that, like the Tabernacle, has a rich history and unique architecture that should help preserve the spirit of the concert series, which has been a Logan summer mainstay for 20 years.
“We’re looking forward to having a good summer concert series and welcoming the community and summer citizens,” West said. “Everyone’s eager to have the renovation happen as quickly as possible, but we all want it done right, so we’ll be patient and look forward to the time the Tabernacle is once available again to the community.”
The Tabernacle project started in September and is expected to take from 18 to 24 months. In addition to structural improvements and earthquake proofing, one of the goals of the renovation is to recapture the historic character of the building.
“It will have all of the modern features, of course, and it will be upgraded in many respects, but the appearance in the interior will be a lot more like it looked about 100 years ago,” he said.
The new/old look will include elements from the pioneer era when the building was built, but mostly it will replicate the building’s interior in the early 20th century. Exactly what all of those changes will be, West is not sure.
“The church’s historic department hadn’t finalized all of those when I spoke to them last, but I think the colors might look a little different, and there are going to be some accents that will be a different,” he said. “They like to think of it as a ‘pioneer era’ appearance, but it will be a little after the pioneer era really.”
Logan Tabernacle construction began in 1864 and took 27 years to complete after two major delays — one for volunteer workers to complete the Logan Temple. Among its most notable interior features are stained-glass windows, balcony seating and a large pipe organ shipped to Logan from Kentucky in 1908.