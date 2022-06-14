As a full slate of vendors, artists and musicians pour in for this week’s Summerfest Arts Faire in Logan, one thing is in short supply: volunteers.
The community event relies on scores of unpaid helpers each year for tasks such as parking lot management, grounds crew work, hospitality, cleanup, errands, substitute booth sitting and helping children at the fair’s “Creation Station.” In the past, many of these spots were filled by Boy Scout troops in search of service work, but that source started to dry up after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints quit working with the national youth organization a few years back.
“Quite honestly, since the Scouting program has kind of gone away in the valley we lost a valuable source for volunteers,” Summerfest Executive Director Shirlene Davis said. “They used to provide well over 100 volunteers that we’re trying to replace now, so if anyone wants to sign up, all of the volunteer positions are listed on our website. It explains the shifts that are available, and people can sign up right there.”
To help with cleanup after the event, volunteers don’t even need to register. Just show up either after 10 p.m. Saturday night or early Sunday morning, and you’ll be welcome, Davis said.
Aside from the volunteer drought, Summerfest 2022 appears healthy by all other measures, with 138 art booths, 24 food vendors and 35 music acts lined up for the three-day event that begins Thursday at the Cache County Fairgrounds.
Two stages will be set up for the festival — one outdoors and one inside the Cache County Events Center at the fairgrounds. Headliners on the outdoor stage, starting each night at 8 o’clock, will be the female rock quartet Mothers of Mayhem on Thursday, the nine-member dance band Music City Groove on Friday and the Beatles cover group The Lonely Hearts Club Band on Saturday.
Although all three of these groups are from the Wasatch Front, Davis said at least half of this year’s performers hail from Cache Valley.
The festival’s annual plein air art and photography contests, which challenge entrants to capture scenes from around Cache Valley during a limited time window, has 60 entrants this year, including a 5-year-old boy who wanted to participate in the painting challenge along with his artist grandmother.
“He was so excited, he was squiggling when he left registration … just beside himself with joy,” said Laurie Jackson, this year's contest director.
Judging the contests this year will be noted local painter Jerry Fuhriman and photographer Marie Hubner. The entries will be on display in the events center, where visitors can vote for their favorites and put in silent auction bids on the works.
Summerfest moved from the Logan Tabernacle grounds to the fairgrounds last year due to renovation work at the church-owned facility, and it now looks like the fairgrounds won’t just be a temporary home.
“At the moment we don’t really have any intent to change,” Davis said. “Last year we did a survey we sent out to participants and guests that attended, and it was kind of an overwhelming response that the fairgrounds seem to be the preferred location. Some people were very passionate about the tabernacle, and it was a beautiful spot to showcase an arts fair, but for multiple other reasons such as parking, the additional shade, air conditioning, real bathroom facilities, things like that, people said this seemed like a better location to them.”
More Summerfest information and a complete list of performers and vendors is available at logansummerfest.org