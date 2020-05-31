The Bear River Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county health district on Sunday, the fourth day in a row of case increases.
Sunday’s increase brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 248 in the district, which includes Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.
The surge of daily increases has come two weeks after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert lowered the coronavirus risk level in Utah from "orange" to "yellow," which raised the allowed number of people meeting together to 50, among other things.