Super Chix, a Utah-based chicken and custard restaurant, is opening its first location in Cache Valley this month.
The eatery will be joining Chipotle Mexican Grill and Tropical Smoothie Café at the Logan Business Gateway development located at 701 S. Main Street. According to Super Chix’s Director of Marketing Jeffrey Williams, plans for a Logan location were finalized in the fall.
“We just really love the location,” Williams said.
The grand opening will be on April 29, and a soft launch to make sure the kitchen staff are comfortable with their positions will be held on April 24, Williams said. According to him, 50 employees are already ready-to-go for the new location.
“Preparations have gone smoothly,” Williams said. “It’s going to be really fun to operate.”
Super Chix is owned by the previous owners of food franchise Five Guys, Williams said. According to him, the owners took their knowledge from operating Five Guys and applied it to Super Chix.
The restaurant offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders, as well as hand-cut fries from Idaho potatoes, fried pickles and coleslaw. This will be the fifth location of Super Chix to open in Utah.
According to Williams, Super Chix is “fast-casual,” meaning all its entrees and chicken are cooked on demand, and the custard is hand-churned on site daily.
“That fresh concept makes everything taste so much better,” he said.
The business has “fine-tuned” recipes that add to the quality of food at Super Chix, Williams said. According to him, the eatery’s chicken has minimal breading and is marinated in buttermilk.
“It really compliments the flavor of the chicken,” Williams said. “It’s a really great combo.”
According to him, a tagline Super Chix has recently started using is “Enough talk, let’s eat.”
