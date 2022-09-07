Logan citizens will be seeing a surcharge on their upcoming energy bills, as there has been a substantial increase to power costs.
According to Mayor Holly Daines, the city implemented this surcharge back in 2006 in order to prepare for unexpected energy cost increases. Up until now, the city has relied on its reserves to handle these extra costs.
“Our power rates have gotten so high that we have to implement this surcharge,” Daines said during a Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday. “We’re sorry, but that is the reality of what prices are these days.”
During the meeting, Logan's Director of Light and Power Mark Montgomery shared some of these prices. On Tuesday alone, the city was paying $963.00 per megawatt hour for many hours of the day.
He also mentioned the city is buying power for ten times as much as it's selling.
“We’re in an unprecedented time in everything,” Montgomery said. “Power is no exception.”
The surcharge is estimated to be $0.01801 per kilowatt hour. If a person used 1000 kilowatt hours, Montgomery explained, their power bill would include an $18.00 surcharge. Some big industrial power customers will be seeing surcharges as big as $50,000, Montgomery said.
With the increase in power costs, the city’s Facebook page has been posting different tips on how to help conserve electricity, particularly during peak power hours between 4 and 10 p.m.
In a post made on Wednesday, the city suggested citizens turn their thermostats up a degree or two, and to delay the use of electric appliances until after 9 or 10 p.m. The post also suggested citizens close their blinds to keep their houses as cool as possible.
Montgomery mentioned the surcharge should relax as Logan experiences cooler weather, but due to the current heat wave, citizens will likely see a surcharge for their August bill as well.
During the meeting, council member Jeannie Simmonds asked if the planning commission should consider electrical components going forward when approving new projects.
“If I had it my way, we would not allow any more electrical load until we figure out our shortfalls of electrical capacity,” Montgomery said.