Logan citizens will be seeing a surcharge on their upcoming energy bills, as there has been a substantial increase to power costs. 

According to Mayor Holly Daines, the city implemented this surcharge back in 2006 in order to prepare for unexpected energy cost increases. Up until now, the city has relied on its reserves to handle these extra costs.

