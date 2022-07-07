Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, many local activists have voiced their anger, fear and sadness regarding abortion rights.
Local activist Cole Lancaster said abortion is not the only right being challenged by the political system, though.
“Roe v. Wade being overturned has started a ripple effect,” Lancaster said. “Climate change laws, sovereignty for Indigenous peoples, access to contraceptives, and LGBTQ+ rights are all rights that are also being challenged.”
Because of this, Lancaster organized a “human rights” protest. Nearly 50 people stood outside of the Historic Cache County Courthouse on Wednesday evening to “make some noise” for the social issues being challenged.
“We’re here to stand for our own personal beliefs,” Lancaster said to the crowd, “and to recognize the intersectionality between all of these social injustices.”
The protest began with participants silently marching around the courthouse, then collectively screaming out their frustrations together, followed by a panel of speakers.
The first speaker, Jay Bates Domenech, said Wednesday’s protest is similar to a three-in-one shampoo, body wash and conditioner.
“We’re talking about a lot of things at one time,” Bates Domenech said, “but it works.”
For Bates Domenech, all of the issues being discussed go “hand-in-hand.”
“Access to contraception does go hand-in-hand with abortion rights,” Bates Domenech said. “Abortion rights go hand-in-hand with queer rights. Queer rights are black rights. Black rights are human rights, and human rights are undoubtedly connected to climate change laws.”
When Katelyn Allred, a protest participant who identifies as lesbian, first heard Roe v. Wade was overturned, she wasn’t just scared she wouldn’t be able to get an abortion if she needed.
“I was scared that I was going to lose my right to get married before I even had the chance to go on a date with someone that I’m attracted to,” Allred said.
Another participant, Daisy Wilkinson, said now is the time to fight for everyone, regardless of race, gender identity, sexuality, ethnicity, age, social class, religion or citizenship.
“We should have freedom from hate, discrimination and oppression,” Wilkinson said. “We should have freedom to have bodily autonomy and reproductive rights, and freedom to love who we want to love.”
Sydney Southers, an attendant of the event, said though anger is the primary emotion many people at the protest were feeling, underneath anger there is always something else.
“What I feel most is sorrow,” Southers said. “I’m sad people are dying in schools. I’m sad women are not able to have control of their bodies.”
The other side of the argument is angry too, Southers said.
“When we are able to look in and identify what’s beneath that anger, we come out as humans,” she said. “We can talk to the other side and bridge the gaps.”
Participants held up signs in support of abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, climate change policies, and other messages they had for the Supreme Court, and marched down the sidewalks of Main Street.
One of the speakers, Karel Dimalanta, said the demonstration was a “powerful expression of unity and love.” She compared the protest to a Filipino value called the Bayanihan spirit.
“In the old days of the Philippines, homes were built on stilts,” Dimalanta said. “When someone needed to move during flood season, the whole neighborhood would come together and help move their house.”
Dimalanta said she saw the Cache Valley community practicing it on Wednesday.
“We are helping to unite and uplift each other during the hard journey ahead,” Dimalanta said. “Take care of yourselves. Take care of others.”