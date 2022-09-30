Another Target rumor has been dispelled in Logan, but a couple of businesses are slated to occupy vacant store space on the block that the retail giant was rumored to be targeting.
That space is in the former Macey’s supermarket building on 400 North, as well the recently closed Subway restaurant on west side of the block.
According the real estate agent for the properties, a contract has been signed by the home decor chain HomeGoods to occupy the west portion of the former supermarket building, while the regional drink-and-cookie chain SodaMix will replace the sandwich shop
Scott Brady of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate said he is also in talks with Ulta to move its beauty salon and cosmetics store from 1050 N. Main St. to the east portion of the former supermarket. This, however, is not a done deal.
The building is shown on a promotional brochure with four potential store spaces, three fronting 400 West and one on the northeast corner of the structure.
Brady told The Herald Journal last year that Mountain West had been contacted by Target Corporation about the possibility of opening a store on the block. That and the recent closures of Subway and nearby Shangri-La Health Foods helped spawn a rumor that Target was coming with plans for a major reconfiguration of the block. Never mind that the new In-N-Out Burger outlet was already tying up a lot of the space there with its drive-through line.
“At one time they were talking to us, we were talking to them, but we couldn’t get to the terms they needed,” Brady said.
Target has 14 stores in Utah, all along the Wasatch Front, and the closest Target store to Logan is located in Riverdale. A new outlet in Spanish Fork is scheduled to open next year.
HomeGoods, a subsidiary of TJX Companies, is a retail chain with hundreds of outlets. The store's stock consists mostly of curios and knickknacks for home display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.