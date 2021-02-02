The property manager for the former Macey’s supermarket building on 400 North in Logan has confirmed having discussions with Target Corporation about the possibility of locating a store there, but no agreement has been reached.
Scott Brady of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate, which brokered the deal to bring In-N-Out Burger to the same block, said the talks have touched on options for either a full-sized Target store or a “small-format” outlet similar to ones opened recently in college towns across the nation.
“We're talking to them, but it's slow moving. I know they want to be in Logan. They're looking at several options … but they haven't committed to us,” Brady said, noting the retail giant has also had discussions with owners of the Cache Valley Mall. “As far as I know, they haven't secured a location.”
Mall management, meanwhile, issued a statement on Friday expressing optimism that they will be able to fill two vacant anchor store spaces, but they would not disclose what retail chains might be involved in current negotiations.
“As a general rule of thumb we do not comment on any active leases. However, we can confirm that at this time we’re in conversation with a national retailer to lease the vacant Herberger’s box space. Additionally, we have interest from other anchor retailers to take portions of the former JC Penney space,” the New York-based Namdar Realty Group said in an email to The Herald Journal.
The Namdar statement would seem to rule out local rumors and speculation that the mall might close down and sell the entire property at 1400 North and Main Street to Target, Costco or some other company.
In addition to the vacancies left by Herberger’s and JC Penney, the mall has at least five other empty spaces and will soon lose its last anchor, C-A-L Ranch, which is moving to the abandoned Kmart building in North Logan.
The current mall lineup features 24 stores, four food providers and a cosmetology school. They are Winger’s Restaurant and Ale House, Logan Burgers and Sandwiches, Chef Mandarin, GameStop, Bliss, PRC Sun, Pro Image, Amazing Eyebrow Threading, Runa Arts, Alvey’s Chocolate, Tricked Out Accessories, Hope Ave, Color Me Mine, Bath & Bodyworks, Paul Mitchell-The School, Buckle, Bohme, Rue21, Maurice’s, L.A. Nails, Claire’s, Tie One On, Pretzelmaker, Christopher & Banks, Hibbett Sports, Shoe Dept. Encore, Spencers, Runners North and Fun Unlimited, which has taken up residence in a section of the former JCPenny space.
The talks involving a possible Target on 400 North have been going for about six months, and Brady of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate said Target isn’t the only company showing interest in the property. With the popular In-N-Out Burger coming soon, one has to think the block has become a more attractive commercial draw, but Brady said a general slowing in the retail business is also a factor.
“As you can imagine, right now it's a little bit slow for retail, and not many people are thinking about expanding, especially in the big-box, mid-box sector. But we're doing our best to attract new tenants to go there and hoping in 2021 we can find deals and have it filled again,” he said.
Remodeling of the former Macey’s building began early last year after VASA Fitness announced it was moving to the location, but the project ended when the coronavirus pandemic delivered a big blow to fitness centers across the country.
A colleague of Brady’s at Mountain West brokered the deal that brought Utah’s first small-format Target store to Provo last year. It is among more than 20 small stores on or near college campuses run by the retailer.
The Provo store fills 26,100 square feet, nearly half the size of the old Macey’s supermarket in Logan.
“I think we're 58,000 square feet in that former Macey's box,” Brady said. “There's been talks about trying to expand it to give them more square footage, and there's been talks about just doing the smaller footprint. So they're looking at all options right now, but nothing has been finalized yet.”
A Target spokesperson issued the following statement in response to a Herald Journal inquiry about a Cache Valley store: “We are continually evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests, but I don’t have any new-store news to share at this time.”
Target lists all upcoming stores at the webpage https://corporate.target.com/about/locations/upcoming-stores.