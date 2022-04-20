As Cache Valley continues to rapidly grow and housing prices reach historic highs, County Executive David Zook has formed a Cache County housing crisis task force.
The group held its first meeting Wednesday morning.
The task force includes individuals with careers in real estate, social work, economic development and local government.
In the 2020 U.S. Census, Cache Valley was reported to have a population of 133,154. This is an increase of about 20,500 people from the 2010 census. According to a county news release, 17,500 of the new residents are children of current residents.
“The majority of our issue with our growth is our own kids and grandkids,” Zook said to the assembled group. “I would really love for my kids and my grandkids to be able to live here and even be able to buy a house here someday, but that’s becoming very challenging.”
Barbara Tidwell, the Cache County Council chairwoman, also sees the need to prepare for further population increase and development in the valley.
“Cache Valley is a beautiful place to live, work, learn, and play,” Tidwell said in a news release. “We need to plan for growth to support the needs of our community.”
Zook said the median house price has gone from about $230,000 to about $430,000 in the past five years. He also said the average selling price of homes this year has been over $600,000.
“If somebody’s going to buy a house, they’re going to have to have a household income of well over a hundred thousand dollars,” Zook said. “That’s going to require two incomes, it’s going to require both parents to work.”
Zook, who is not a member of the task force, asked the group to take 60 days and write a report suggesting what can be done to help solve the issue.
Zook said one task force invitee reminded him the housing crisis is an issue stretched over the whole country.
“Yeah, I know that,” Zook said. “But I don’t see why we can’t solve it here. We have the best and brightest — we have some incredible people in Cache Valley.”
After beginning the meeting, Zook left the group to discuss their ideas among themselves, and he requested the media leave as well. Paul Davis, a business outreach specialist with the Bear River Association of Governments, said the task formed two subcommittees — education and data.
The data subcommittee is responsible for gathering facts about the current housing situation the task force will need. The subcommittee responsible for education has been tasked to reach out to communities and inform people of the problems with the current housing situation.
According to Davis, local populations take issue when elected officials try to develop economically feasible housing.
“The real question is, is ‘Where are your children going to live?’” Davis said. “Somehow, we have to convince every community in Cache Valley that they’ve got to figure out where they’re going to put another 50 to 60 percent of the homes that they already have.”
While Davis thinks the task force is a necessary step in solving the housing problems, he feels that more will be necessary.
“I want to see a plan of action,” he said.