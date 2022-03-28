Though it’s not entirely uncommon to stumble upon a great business idea by accident, it is much rarer for the idea to spring from something as odd as a mishearing — but that’s exactly what happened to Mykell Johnson and BluJay Events.
A few years ago, Johnson was in an entrepreneurship class discussing a project idea with a classmate.
“I had an idea for an event planning app, because my friend does a lot of event planning,” Johnson said. The classmate misheard her, thinking she was proposing an event-finding app instead.
“They were like ‘Oh, that’s such a good idea to have an app where you can find events.’ And I was like, ‘That is a really good idea,’” Johnson said. “And so I ran with that.”
The misunderstanding would eventually lead Johnson to make the idea a reality alongside Canyon Bryson and Kollin Murphy, both computer science students at Utah State University.
The app, BluJay Events, is intended as a centralized way to view the goings-on around the user, with a “social media-style feed” they can scroll through to browse nearby events.
“Part of the problem that we’re trying to solve is advertising for events is super non-centralized; it’s all over the place. There’s no place that you can just say, ‘OK, it’s Friday, what are all of the things going on around me that I can pick and choose from?’” Johnson said. “There are like seven different events calendars just within Utah State, not even taking into account Logan and the community. Putting that all in one place is, I think, the main value that we’re trying to bring people.”
She said tailoring the user experience to those users’ own taste was also an important aspect of the app.
“If you’re super into dancing and music, you can put that into the app and it’ll personalize that feed, and those will be the ones that get pushed towards you,” Johnson said.
Right now the entries are added manually by the BluJay team, but Bryson said the hope was businesses would eventually begin approaching them to place events, once the app had reached a significant-enough user base.
Johnson, a graduate student studying mechanical engineering at USU, said though she had some business acumen from a previous entrepreneurial endeavor, she lacked the technical ability to tackle a project on BluJay’s scale.
After finding the idea, Johnson had held onto the concept until last year, when she mentioned it to Bryson, a fellow member of her church.
“I was ministering to Mykell and she mentioned that she had this idea but didn’t know how to make an app, and I was like, ‘Oh, my friend Kollin and I have made an app before, we can work on this,’” Bryson said. “Both Kollin and I really liked it, and so we’ve been working on it since May.”
Bryson and Murphy said this project posed a very different challenge from their earlier efforts.
“We made a sudoku app, so pretty low level,” Bryson said. “It wasn’t like your average sudoku app — I thought it was pretty good — but yeah, definitely nothing near as complex as this app.”
“Yeah, it was more on the mathematical side than on the social networking side,” Murphy added. He said the planning and implementation of BluJay was their first time working on such a complex topic, which led to a few stops and starts.
“The first prototype that we built — we scrapped that, we scrapped the second one and now we’re on the third version,” Murphy said. The experience of creating BluJay was a “learning process,” a sentiment echoed by his business partners.
Bryson, who described Murphy as “a genius as far as computer science goes,” said he had learned a lot from his fellow programmer, as well as the power of marketing on the business end of the project.
Johnson said she’s learned a lot on the business front too.
“One thing I’ve learned from Canyon specifically is networking like crazy. Canyon’s got this huge breadth of people that he’s bringing on to help us, and I think that’s been a valuable lesson for me so far,” she said.
All three of them were very enthusiastic about the core goal of BluJay: making “a social media app that’s actually social,” Bryson said.
“We have an idea that we want to help bring people together,” Murphy said. “Especially with the pandemic, everyone’s been so isolated — and I think those feelings of social isolation are still going on. If there’s anything we can do to help relieve that and help people connect with each other in the real world, then that’s what we want to do.”
Johnson said she noticed her 14-year-old niece basing much of her self-confidence on Instagram likes — she hopes an app like BluJay will encourage users to get out of the house in order to build stronger social connections.
“When I’m on Instagram, I don’t get that actual socialization. I find out what is going on in my friends’ lives, but we’ve seen, just within our society, that social media has done some pretty harmful things to mental health,” she said. “We don’t want to contribute to that and we want to be the solution that is actually social and actually builds relationships.”
Nearly a year into the project, BluJay is far from finished, with two new developers recently joining the current team of around 10. Johnson said although the app in its current form isn’t much more than a “glorified calendar,” the final plans are much more ambitious.
“Eventually we want to add some socialization features,” she said. “Like you can add friends and you can comment on events and say, ‘Wow, I went to this with my friend Aubrey over the weekend, so much fun.’ I think the opportunities for what this app can provide for people is pretty limitless.”
BluJay Events is available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App stores.