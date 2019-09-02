Two teenagers are in custody after using a ruse to steal a car belonging to a Cornish youth treatment facility, then leading police on a dangerous chase.
The incident began Saturday around 1 p.m. when the pair — a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male — tricked their treatment-facility monitor during a recreational trip to an area park. According to a Utah Highway Patrol press release, while at the park the juveniles asked the monitor for the keys to the car to get their lunches. They went to the car, a 2008 Gray Mazda CX-9 SUV, and took off in it.
After a call was put out by police dispatch, a trooper on a motorcycle in Cache County spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but when the teens tried to evade capture, the trooper decided not to pursue, instead relaying their location and direction of travel to Box Elder County officers.
The vehicle was spotted southbound on I-15 just south of Tremonton around 1:30 p.m.
“When the trooper pulled up along side the suspect vehicle, they swerved into his vehicle,” the UHP said. “When they made impact, the trooper tried to push them toward the guardrail to stop them and instead they swerved around the guardrail to the right and drove the car down the dirt embankment west of the freeway, where the crashed.”
The two juveniles then got out of the car and fled west through fields and a marshy area toward the town of Ellwood.
Officers from the Box Elder Sheriff's Office, Tremonton/Garland Police and DNR Wildlife Enforcement all converged to search for the boys, and with the help of a K-9 team from the Garland/Tremonton Police, the two were captured and handed over the juvenile detention authorities.