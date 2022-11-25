Temple Grandin is a renowned researcher who studies animal behavior and the humane handling of livestock. She is also a well-known advocate for autistic people. Recently, she has shifted her focus to the concept of visual thinking.
Grandin says she realized her way of visual thinking was not the norm through her research with cattle. At Arizona State University Grandin was studying cattle behavior and wondered why cattle would hesitate while walking through the chutes. She got inside the pen with them, trying to see for herself why they were stopping.
“When I first started looking at what cattle are seeing, back in the 70s, people thought that was kind of crazy. And at that time, I did not know that other people thought in words,” said Grandin.
Grandin’s newest book, "Visual Thinking," came out in October; it seeks to elucidate different types of thinking and the value visual thinkers bring to society. She uses examples and summarizes research studies that have compared the variety of ways humans process information. She says verbal thinking is generally favored in today’s world. It emphasizes words and language as the initial thought process. In contrast, visual thinking puts pictures before the words, visualizing solutions and situations in pictures prior to articulation.
“I take a sense of — as a visual thinker, I take a very practical approach,” Grandin said of her own approach to problem solving.
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. To read the full article, click here.
