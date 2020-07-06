That Famous Preston Night Rodeo has been canceled for 2020.
Members of the rodeo committee have spent weeks “trying to conform with the safest procedures and protocols expected to protect citizens” during the 85th annual event that was scheduled for July 30, 31 and Aug. 1.
Part of the health department’s requirements were to cancel the carnival, sidewalk sale parade and hamburger stands, as well as limit ticket sales to 35 percent of capacity and have a social distancing plan.
“We did all that. But with only being able to sell a third of our tickets, we would not to be able to generate enough income to cover the costs of putting on a rodeo,” said Kris Beckstead, committee chair. Several ideas were explored by the committee to offset rodeo costs, as well.
“This was a very difficult decision. We have had so much support and love and encouragement from our rodeo fans, but with the health department’s requirements, this year’s show is just not possible,” Beckstead said.
Tickets will be refunded or rolled over to next year. The rodeo committee will contact all ticket owners to determine their preference. Sponsors will also be contacted to determine their options, Beckstead said.
“We hope that you know that next year’s show will be incredible,” she said. “With missing a year, we’ll be pulling out all the stops to make up for the loss this year.”