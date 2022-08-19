hjnstock-Your News Now

The Cache Valley Veterans Association will be hosting its second annual “Freedom Festival” beginning Aug. 22 at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan. The festival will continue through Aug. 28 with numerous events including ceremonies honoring veterans, a benefit concert, military and community resources for veterans, food trucks and fireworks. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Tribute Wall will also be present.

Phillip Redlinger, veteran and founder of the CVVA, said the event is intended to bring together veterans from all over, not just those in Cache Valley.

