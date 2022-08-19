The Cache Valley Veterans Association will be hosting its second annual “Freedom Festival” beginning Aug. 22 at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan. The festival will continue through Aug. 28 with numerous events including ceremonies honoring veterans, a benefit concert, military and community resources for veterans, food trucks and fireworks. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Tribute Wall will also be present.
Phillip Redlinger, veteran and founder of the CVVA, said the event is intended to bring together veterans from all over, not just those in Cache Valley.
“The idea is to focus on mental health, suicide awareness and PTSD, but also to serve our entire community,” Redlinger said. “We bring all the nonprofits within Cache County that provide a specific mental health service, along with partners throughout the state, the federal VA, and the military organizations like the DAV, the American Legion, the VFW, the Marine Core Legion, and the auxiliaries of each.”
Redlinger said his mission is to bring as many possible resources to one place so veterans and their families know just how many are available. He also wanted to create a certain atmosphere for veterans — allowing them to be around others who share the most in common.
While the event is mostly focused on taking care of veterans themselves, it also serves as a place to educate non-veterans and raise awareness about veterans’ issues.
“Our goal is to give back to our own brothers and sisters and to continue service as we once did in the military,” Redlinger said.
Andy Allen, who served 26 years in the military and is the current director of USU’s Veterans Resource Center, was pleased to see an event of such magnitude taking place.
“What Phil and his team does by putting on these events … I am proud to go and participate in this,” Allen said.
One takeaway from the festival’s itinerary is instead of supporting veterans in general, each branch will have something specific to honor them. Allen says both the scale and overall effort put into the event is something he hasn’t seen before.
“He is going above and beyond to make sure that people know that they matter, not just that the military matters, but that the individual matters and that his or her service is remembered,” Allen said.
Both Redlinger and Allen stressed the importance of notifying veterans of services available to them while working to bring more of services to the valley.
Allen said he hoped people remember one important thing — humanity.
“The common ground is being human beings and all human beings have different experiences,” Allen said. “We are human beings first.”