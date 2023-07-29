mural

Chuck Landvatter paints a mural on the side of the Cache Humane Society building on Monday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A mural has been painted on the front of the Cache Humane Society’s building thanks to a group of Utah State University honors students who raised funds for the art piece during a community-engaged art history course.

The mural, which features a cat and a dog and a variety of bright colors, was designed and painted by Salt Lake City-based mural artist Chuck Landvatter. According to Cache Humane’s operations manager Bri Smith, the new painting is just what the local no-kill animal shelter needed. The public is invited to an unveiling of the mural on Aug. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m.


