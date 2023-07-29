A mural has been painted on the front of the Cache Humane Society’s building thanks to a group of Utah State University honors students who raised funds for the art piece during a community-engaged art history course.
The mural, which features a cat and a dog and a variety of bright colors, was designed and painted by Salt Lake City-based mural artist Chuck Landvatter. According to Cache Humane’s operations manager Bri Smith, the new painting is just what the local no-kill animal shelter needed. The public is invited to an unveiling of the mural on Aug. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m.
“Interesting art pieces tend to bring in customers,” Smith said. “We’re hoping that this interesting art piece will bring in people to even just come and visit or adopt or be interested in us.”
During fall 2022, a group of students raised the funds to commission Landvatter to paint the mural as a part of USU Honors course “The Dog in Art.” According to their professor, Laura Gelfand, the course focuses on how dogs are represented across time, in a broad range of artistic media, and introduced students to the changeable nature of how different things are represented in art.
Gelfand, who is an art historian, proposed the idea for the class to USU’s Art and Design Department a couple of years ago because her research focuses on representations of dogs and wolves in art.
“It was really a fun way to incorporate what I was working on,” she said.
A project Gelfand is currently working on is a book about the way in which people who were involved in punk rock in the late '70s and '80s faced animal rights and animal studies. She also edited “Our Dogs, Our Selves: Dogs in Medieval and Renaissance Art, Literature, and Culture,” and has written a book about wolves and a variety of essays on the subject.
“I love dogs,” Gelfand said. “I’ve always loved dogs. I love working on things like this because I like looking at dogs.”
Because the class focuses on ways dogs are portrayed in art — and is a designated “community-engaged learning” course — Gelfand felt a partnership between the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art and the humane society would be a great opportunity for her students to connect with the community.
“They do really great work for the community,” Gelfand said of CHS. “It was sort of a no brainer to reach out to them for a class like that.”
Gelfand met Landvatter during his time as an MFA student at USU and his role as an adjunct professor there. Landvatter “immediately” came to Gelfand’s mind when she was looking for an artist for the project because she knew him as an “animal lover” and she was impressed with his work.
“He was so excited because he doesn’t have anything in Logan,” Gelfand said. “A lot of his favorite people live in Logan, and he has fond memories of Logan. He jumped at the chance and he has been a total dream to work with.”
To raise funds for the mural, the class asked NEHMA if the museum could host a dog-themed Halloween fundraising event with a silent and live auction, according to Gelfand. Students organized donation items from local businesses and USU’s Department of Art and Design and promoted and staffed the event.
According to Gelfand, the students were able to raise $6,000 for the mural through the event.
“A lot of the students aren’t from Logan, so I think this was a great way for them to know things about the community but also get attached to Logan in a different way,” Gelfand said.
This upcoming semester, Gelfand has plans for students to host another community-oriented 5K event to raise money for CHS called “Strut Your Mut” on Thanksgiving morning.
“A lot of these students have done volunteer work already, but for those that haven’t I hope this course helps them realize that they’re all privileged and in positions to help organizations and animals and people,” Gelfand said. “Hopefully that’ll carry on in the future — that they’ll learn things from this that make them better citizens going forward.”
