The Fleur Market

Terri James, left, and Arlette Michaelson pose for a portrait at The Fleur Market in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Arlette Michaelson has always had a love for flowers and event planning.

Growing up with a dad who did landscape architecture, Michaelson gained a love for the art of making the spaces she occupied beautiful with delicate and bright colored blossoms.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.