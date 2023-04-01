Arlette Michaelson has always had a love for flowers and event planning.
Growing up with a dad who did landscape architecture, Michaelson gained a love for the art of making the spaces she occupied beautiful with delicate and bright colored blossoms.
As an owner of the Riter Mansion, an inn and event venue located in downtown Logan, Michaelson also has a devotion for being a part of others’ special moments.
In 2014, Michaelson had the opportunity to combine her two passions when she was hired at The Fleur Market — a floral shop and event planning business with a European style. Now as one of the co-owners, along with Terri James, Michaelson gets to help design both custom flower bouquets and a variety of events.
Previously known as Dahlia Event Planning, The Fleur Market — named after the French word for flower — offers custom bouquets for occasions from anniversaries to weddings to funerals. The business, according to Michaelson, was started by two friends in 2008 who loved both flowers and weddings.
“It really was born out of two loves,” Michaelson said.
The Fleur Market, which operates out of two old homes located at 320 N. 100 East, not only offers flowers, but décor and rentals for events. Fleur also offers headpieces, boutonnieres, centerpieces and other flowery details that can be incorporated into an event.
Michaelson, in this week’s business feature by The Herald Journal, answered seven questions about her business:
What is it like to operate a business out of an old house?
It definitely goes with the character of the business and our brand. It has more of a unique European feel and has a lot more character than if we were just in a strip mall.
We do know a story of a lady who grew up in the house. She came and visited us one day and asked if she could take a tour and wanted to see how much original influence was still there. She shared with us that she actually got married in the house, and she sent us a picture of her walking down the staircase for her wedding. It was fun to see that not much has changed on the inside of the building.
What is unique about The Fleur Market?
Mainly our style and what services we offer. Our style is definitely unique, where it’s a more modern garden style. It’s definitely different than the other florist shops in town. We also offer a lot of services, like we’ll do full set-ups for weddings and event planning.
What do you offer for weddings?
We offer anything from planning to concept boards and help with design of color and style, as well as the floral design part of it. We also offer installation and set-up and day-of coordination.
One of my favorite weddings I have helped design is obviously one with a lot of European style to it. We were able to, from start to finish, design a wedding that was held on the quad up on campus. It had a lot of Southern French influences and lots of floral.
What kind of costumers does your business support?
It ranges from your typical bride in Utah to everyday flowers. We do a lot of recitals and birthdays and things like that where people will get flowers to take to a ballet or any kind of a competition.
We do a lot with schools with sports and drama teams where they’ll do an end-of-the-year banquet and other things like that. We work a lot with Utah State University, also, with some of their corporate events and graduation banquets.
Some of our favorite clients are husbands and boyfriends and those types that you wouldn’t typically think about being our customer. We’re always happy to help anybody that needs to cheer someone up with some flowers. We also help with funerals.
What is the atmosphere like at Fleur?
We have a very fun, creative environment and culture that I feel like allows our florists and designers to create everyday but then also there is a very high focus on our customers and pleasing our customers.
A lot of our customers have specific requests and so we’re very aware of that as far as our customers go, especially when you’re on the wedding side of it. The wedding industry is so detailed and so particular that you have to be cued into that. We are very aware of our customers, but also have a fun time while helping them.
What is your favorite part about being one of the owners of The Fleur Market?
Hands down, working with my couples and clients. I work with a lot of the couples for six months. I love the planning process and then seeing it come to life that day. I make a lot of lifelong friends just through the planning of a wedding.
What is the biggest thing you have learned in your role?
No matter what, if you have a love and a vision, stick with it even if you feel like it’s not within reach in the near future, keep working on it. Don’t be afraid to just keep trying and not let the worry or the fear of failure overtake your vision and your dream.
