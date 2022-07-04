I was the forest hydrologist on the Cache National Forest from 1970 to the Spring of 1972 when the Cache was divided between the Caribou and Wasatch National Forests. When I reported to the Cache I began hearing about Ricks Spring. People considered the water from the spring as the “best” and would drive to the spring and fill containers with its water and take it home.
The first time I saw Ricks Spring I questioned that the water from the spring was the “best.” I was new and in researching the area, I noted that someone at Utah State University had done a water balance for the Cub River, just north of the Logan River, and found that water fowing from the Cub River was three times greater than the amount of precipitation falling in the River Basin. In light of the water balance for the Cub River and the consumption of the water from Ricks Spring, I suspected that the sink holes in Franklin Basin may be connected to Ricks Spring and the Cub River.
In 1971 I received training in dye tracing, including the use of “The Dye Tracers Handbook.” I purchased green fuorescent dye and activated charcoal and began dye tracing on the Cache National Forest. In the winter of 1972, the latter part of January, first part of February, I received a call from MJ Roberts, district ranger, Logan District. MJ was excited and told me that Ricks Spring was fowing. I commented, “Isn't that what springs are supposed to do?.” He responded that the spring doesn't usually flow during the winter. When I asked him what had changed to make the spring fow now, he replied that there was an ice jam on the Logan River about a mile upstream from the spring. He asked me to meet him at the spring with my dye tracing equipment. I grabbed my equipment, my lunch and got in my truck and drove to the spring to meet MJ.
I had prepared activated charcoal packets and placed them in various locations in the spring. These packets are used to absorb any traces of dye. We drove upstream to the ice jam. I walked up behind the ice jam with the fuorescent green dye and “The Dye Tracers Handbook.”Using the handbook, I estimated the amount of dye to introduce into the river, measured the amount of dye and slowly poured it into the river at a place where the dye would mix with the water. I estimated that if the connection between the river and the spring was a “direct shot,” the dye would arrive at the spring in about 30-45 minutes. MJ and I drove back to the spring and ate lunch. After 45 minutes, MJ and I parted ways.
At about 4 p.m. I got a call from MJ. “Keith, Keith, Ricks Spring is running green, the whole river is running green!” With that news I left the office, got in my truck, picked up my family and drove up to Ricks Spring. Yep, the spring and river were not only green BUT they were a very bright fuorescent green! The next morning I got a call from forest supervisor, Al Bishop, asking for an explanation. After I walked into his office he asked me to close the door and sit down. He told me he was getting many calls asking him why Ricks Spring and the Logan River were running green. He then asked me what I thought had happened. I told him to think of the Logan River as a bathtub and when the water in the river reached a certain height/stage, like a bathtub, the water fows into the overflow, which in this case is connected to Ricks Spring.
I didn't realize that “The Mystery of the Green Dye” would ever be remembered by anyone other than my coworkers who have always razzed me about it, or my family who have heard the stories over the years. In 1988 the only sign we noticed at the spring was “Do Not Drink the Water.” Then this past May, on a family vacation with our 19-year-old grandson, who was walking ahead of us, we heard a whoop and he yelled, “There's a sign about the green dye!”
Thank you for the opportunity to tell you the beginning of the “Mystery of the Green Dye.”
Keith McLaughlin is a retire woodland hydrologist for the U.S. Forest Service. He lives in Marietta.