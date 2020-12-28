This was a year for strange sights — masked shoppers, empty classrooms in the spring, more frequent demonstrations on Main Street.
As we look back on 2020, Herald Journal photographer Eli Lucero selected just a few of his best photos of the year. Many, but certainly not all, were tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New tech let Eli snag drone photos like the American flag in the USU Quad. Others, like the Neowise comet, involved more old-fashioned creative legwork like driving up Logan Canyon to get clear of city lights.
All of them, however, are on-the-scene snapshots of how the strangest year in memory unfolded.
Click the linked gallery to view the photos of the year.