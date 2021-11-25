Cache Coffee in Logan does more than just brews coffee. When owner Jamie Buttars is not behind the counter, he’s out in the community trying to make a difference.
Just this year “We did two fundraisers per capsule. We just finished up our second one. We did a fourth of July. So we lit off a lot of fireworks, we served over 500 Hamburgers, 100 Hot dogs, we had a live band, anybody was invited," said Buttars. "We helped get to service dogs. For one for a vet one for somebody who just needed a service dog.”
Buttars also holds a Thanksgiving dinner that will be free for people wanting a meal. This is made possible by volunteers and donations.
Advertisement
“So we reached out to the community and the community made it possible. We fed our foreigner people our first year. Last year we did 2600. And then this year, I don't know how many will feed,” said Buttars.
The food they do not serve during dinner will be donated to fire departments, police stations, and the Whittier Community Center.
Story continues below video
On top of all this, Cache Coffee has been making a lot of efforts to support members of the community that are struggling with mental health. The coffee shop just got a gun safe so those that are not mentally in the right spot can store their guns in a safe place.
“I had a couple come in bawling because their dad just took his life the night before," siad Buttars. "And we actually added their gun to the safe. So that day, I reached out to a bunch of people and I said, 'we need to fix this'. Like we need to do a nonprofit or something to fix this. Because suicide is not talked about.”
Already, Buttars said they have a lot of support within the community and across the country.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. To read other UPR articles, click here.