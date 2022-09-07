For residents on the south end of Cache Valley, a newly paved extension of 2600 South creates a very attractive travel option.
For one thing, it provides drivers a straight shot from U.S. 89-91 to Ridgeline High School. It also gives Nibley a second major east-west thoroughfare.
But after being open for a very short time late last year, the road was closed and blocked with orange barrels. This was a liability decision by the property owners there, who built the road extension in anticipation of a planned commercial and residential development but have yet to satisfy Nibley city’s requirements for a new road — thus stalling its acquisition by the city.
The barrels didn’t do the trick.
“People were just knocking them down and driving through there anyway, so we put up some cement barriers,” property owner Al Bingham said.
The cement appears to have slowed down rogue road users, but tire tracks at the edge of the blockade suggest there are still some vehicles getting through. Beyond that, community input received by Bingham suggests there is a lot of frustration over the road remaining closed.
Bingham, who owns the former Wesley Nelson farm property with fellow family members, phoned The Herald Journal this week to give his side of the story, saying he believes a lot of misinformation is being passed around.
“When I started to hear in the last week that people think we’re being disingenuous as a family, that we’re doing a disservice to the community or something like that, that bothers me, that’s not true,” Bingham said. “We do want to get that road open, and I’m sure the city does too, and we’re trying to make sure we get everything done right.”
Big plans are afoot for the property, including roughly 20 acres of new retail development at and near the U.S. 89-91 intersection, along with a residential development to the east of there. Although no official site plan has been approved, the property owners decided to build the road extension ahead of time.
What’s happened since then Bingham describes as “a mess” and Nibley Mayor Larry Jacobsen describes as a simple matter of his city following guidelines.
Before the paving began late last year, the two parties signed an agreement giving specifications for the paving project, upon which the city’s acquisition of the road would hinge. It called for five inches of asphalt and assurances that the developer would eventually install curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
But after the first three inches of asphalt were laid, the city staff asked the contractor if the remainder could be delayed pending installation of curbs and utility cuts, which they saw as the best way of ordering phases for road projects. Jacobsen described the city’s position this way:
“It was getting late in the summer, and the worst thing you can do to a brand new road is put utility cuts in it, and it’s hard to match up a curb and gutter with asphalt. You really want to do the curb and gutter first and then do the asphalt so you can get a seal against the curb. Actually the first three inches were laid, then city staff spoke with Al’s contractor and said, ‘What do you think about waiting on that last two inches?’ And Al’s contractor talked to him, and Al said, ‘Well, I don’t know.’ So the last two inches are not on the road as was agreed to on that road agreement.”
As things turned out, the delay over the winter saw a rise in road construction costs — an estimated $50,000 more for the additional two inches of asphalt, according to Bingham — and the two sides are now trying to work out who should have to cover the cost or how it might be split.
“I don’t want to point fingers, but the city of Nibley went to Legrande Johnson (the road contractor) without talking to us and told them to stop, that they didn’t want them to lay the final part of the road, and it’s ended up causing some problems between us and the city because the city doesn’t want to take responsibility for what they did,” Bingham said.
Jacobsen and Bingham spoke for nearly an hour before the final August meeting of the Nibley City Council, then went before the council with a couple of options for resolving the dispute. The council asked the mayor to return with cost estimates on both delaying and finishing the paving part of project.
Either way, Jacobsen is adamant that Nibley will not accept ownership of the road without contractual assurances that it will ultimately meet the thickness standard and include related infrastructure. And although the city until now has been unwilling to take over the road, he said keeping it open or closed in its current state is not their call, but Bingham’s.
“It’s his road. He can open it any day he wants to. Nibley city doesn’t own the road, Nibley city didn’t close the road, and if he’s getting flack from somebody and he wants to open the road, then he can open the road tomorrow,” Jacobsen said. “What we’re trying to work out is how can the city accept ownership of an incomplete road so that now Nibley city owns it and takes whatever liability of that road is and still have the assurances in place that someday that road will be finished and Nibley citizens won’t have to pay for it.”
That said, Jacobsen indicated he is still very optimistic about the planned development on the former farm property, especially the commercial portion.
Bingham would not name any specific retailers lined up for the development but said it would likely include banking, grocery and fuel services, among other things.
"This is going to be a pretty major improvement for that community and that area. It will be something that people all over Cache County will go to,” he said.