The Utah Division of State Parks is welcoming four new rangers to its staff — two of which will serve near Cache Valley.
The rangers were officially sworn in at a graduation ceremony held on Dec. 8 at the Utah State Parks headquarters, according to the Utah State Parks Blog.
One of the rangers, Justin O’Mealy, was assigned to Bear Lake State Park after previously working as a dispatcher and jailer for the Rich County Sheriff's Office.
Scott Williams, who is relocating from Utah County to Box Elder County, will be taking a position at Willard Bay State Park. According to the blog, Williams has a military background and is coming from the “corporate world.”
“The rangers are all excited for the upcoming season, when they will begin working in the parks, off-highway vehicle, snowmobile, and boating areas,” the post said.
According to the blog, park rangers perform crucial law enforcement functions patrolling waterways and trails throughout Utah, as well as informing visitors about risks and potential hazards associated with outdoor activities.
“The Utah Division of State Parks depends heavily on its rangers as a vital resource,” the blog states.
One of the other new rangers, Alex Agin, is joining the Utah State Parks after working for the Utah Highway Patrol where he served four years as a trooper and in the SBI unit. According to the post, he is still “eagerly awaiting a park assignment.”
Dan McCann will also be joining the team at Yuba State Park, after previously working for the Millard County Sheriff's Office for six years at the jail and on patrol.
“Utah State Parks is thrilled to welcome these new rangers to our staff,” the post said. “We commend them on their effort and commitment, and we believe they will honorably represent the Division and their respective state parks.”
