park rangers

From left to right, park Rangers O’Mealy, Williams, and Agin are sworn in by Jeff Rasmussen, Director of the Division of Utah State Parks.

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Natural Resources

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Utah Division of State Parks is welcoming four new rangers to its staff — two of which will serve near Cache Valley.

The rangers were officially sworn in at a graduation ceremony held on Dec. 8 at the Utah State Parks headquarters, according to the Utah State Parks Blog.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.