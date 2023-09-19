The Utah Division of Wildlife has seen a number of outdoor violations this summer, including some instances of illegal fishing in Cache Valley.
“Looking at the location stats since August 1, Cache County has had around 20 illegally taken fish,” Chad Bettridge, law enforcement captain with the DWR, said in an email to The Herald Journal. “This can mean they were taken without a license or an overlimit.”
The department also responded to reports of or in other ways found out about illegal hunting in some places in the state, especially during early hunts — from Aug. 1 to Sept. 11. According to the DWR, conservation officers contacted roughly 10,000 individuals and inspected the fishing and hunting licenses of 4,300 people across Utah.
Of that number, there were 173 illegally killed animals during the same period, “including big game animals, fish and furbearer species,” according to information from the department. “Most of the animals that were taken are fish; however, there were also 15 big game animals illegally killed in the past six weeks.”
Conservation officers issued 500 citations, according to the DWR, “and they will continue to investigate other violations and turn them over to the court system.”
Bettridge said in a separate statement that hunters “need to take responsibility for knowing the law, having a current hunting or combination license and also knowing what species and areas their permits allow them to hunt before they go out into the field.”
Faith Jolly, public information officer with the DWR, told The Herald Journal it is difficult to determine when the worst time of year is for poaching. But, she explained, “We typically see an increase in big game poaching during the fall hunts.”
According to DWR reports from 2022, 319 wildlife were illegally killed during the same August-September period. For the entire year, the number was much higher: 1,283. Breakout numbers look like this: 179 deer, 134 elk, five moose, one mountain goat, one bear, 14 cougars and 782 fish.
“It quite often depends on opportunities,” Bettridge explained in his email to the newspaper. “During the fall hunts there are much more people out actively looking for big game so the opportunity goes up, however we have big game animals killed throughout the year.”
“As far as fish go, during the hot months of summer our fishing issues go down a bit due to fish being lethargic as well as people participating in other types of recreation. Spring and fall are busy times for fishing issues and winter ice fishing is a busy time of the year as well,” Bettridge said.
From Aug. 1 to Sept. 11, conservation officers received 123 tips through their reporting tools. Currently there are 73 DWR officers patrolling all of Utah, but, as the department said, “they can’t be everywhere.” As such, the department is seeking the public’s input.
“We need your help,” Bettridge said. “Please keep your eyes and ears open and report suspicious activity to us. Working together, we can enforce wildlife laws, which help with wildlife conservation and maintaining healthy populations, and also keep our recreating public safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.