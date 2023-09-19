fishing 02

A small catfish dangles from a fishing line at Benson Marina in this 2006 file photo.

 Meegan M. Reid/Herald Journal

The Utah Division of Wildlife has seen a number of outdoor violations this summer, including some instances of illegal fishing in Cache Valley.

“Looking at the location stats since August 1, Cache County has had around 20 illegally taken fish,” Chad Bettridge, law enforcement captain with the DWR, said in an email to The Herald Journal. “This can mean they were taken without a license or an overlimit.”


