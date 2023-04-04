The White Owl in Logan is now under the ownership of Mike McDonald, Nick VanArsdell and Will Shafer.
The trio also own Lucky Slice Pizza on Federal Avenue.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches valley floor, locally up to 10 inches benches. * WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, particularly through Tuesday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx. &&
The White Owl in Logan is now under the ownership of Mike McDonald, Nick VanArsdell and Will Shafer.
The trio also own Lucky Slice Pizza on Federal Avenue.
According to VanArsdell, previous owner John Calderwood passed the business over with plans to retire.
“We were just presented with the opportunity,” he said, explaining his ownership group’s decision to purchase the bar. “It happened to work out. I’m still kind of in awe — it happened really fast, we only started pursuing this maybe in February.”
He said he’s appreciated learning more about the history of the long-standing establishment, saying he’s heard stories from patrons, staff and Calderwood about subjects varying from paranormal entities to familiar gatherings.
“Everybody has stories,” he said, “some of which are probably only 80% true, but it’s been really fun to hear them and talk to people about the history.”
Looking towards the future, VanArsdell said he couldn’t confirm any solid plans.
When The Herald Journal asked about recent Facebook rumors of a collaboration between Lucky Slice and The Owl, he said he believes “it’s an easy speculation to make.”
“For now, and the foreseeable future, Lucky Slice is on Federal Avenue and is going to stay there,” he said. “We love being part of that neighborhood, and I’m excited to be part of central. Mike, Will and I are just huge fans of historic downtowns.”
While he couldn’t confirm any specific plans for The Owl, he did say he is likely to have more details on potential updates within the next few months.
“I’m not really sure exactly what path is going forward,” he said. “I’d be lying if I was going to say there was going to be no changes, but at this point, I’m not 100% sure when those will occur and exactly when that will be.”
The Herald Journal also had the opportunity to ask him his favorite menu item from The Owl.
Burgers, he answered. “Nothing like a burger on the deck.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.