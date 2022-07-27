bugbee garden

A view of the garden at the home of Bruce Bugbee and Diana West.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

For over 30 years now, Crockett Avenue residents Bruce Bugbee and his wife, Diana West, have been known for their annually themed garden. This year, blue and yellow flowers are at the center of their botanical display as a tribute to Ukraine.

The gardens featured at 82 Crockett Ave. have a history of being themed around children's books, but when Bugbee and West started brainstorming garden themes in April, news of the war in Ukraine had been circulating in the United States.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you