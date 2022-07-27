For over 30 years now, Crockett Avenue residents Bruce Bugbee and his wife, Diana West, have been known for their annually themed garden. This year, blue and yellow flowers are at the center of their botanical display as a tribute to Ukraine.
The gardens featured at 82 Crockett Ave. have a history of being themed around children's books, but when Bugbee and West started brainstorming garden themes in April, news of the war in Ukraine had been circulating in the United States.
“A Ukraine themed garden felt like a no brainer this year,” Bugbee said.
West and Bugbee took inspiration from the Ukrainian flag to move forward with their design — using blue flowers to represent the sky, and yellow to represent the vast wheat fields that cover many parts of the country.
Along with using Ukrainian colors, West had the idea to put out ribbons in a birdhouse for passersby’s to tie to the garden to “make a wish or send a prayer for the Ukrainian people.”
A plaque displaying facts about Ukrainian culture sits in the front of the garden, displaying the language, dress, architecture and history about the country's independence.
Bugbee has always had a passion for growing plants, and when he married West, she brought design elements to the table.
“She really embraced my passion,” Bugbee said.
In the beginning years of gardening together, West planned many geometric designs. Since then, she has moved to designing themes.
For the past six themed gardens, the flowers and plants used have been donated to Bugbee and West by Brian Gold, president of Pineae Greenhouses Inc. in Ogden.
Bugbee was excited when Gold offered to donate the plants for their garden, as it gives him more options for flowers of a higher quality.
Bugbee and West grow gardens every year because of the joy it brings them.
“We love to share that joy of growing plants,” Bugbee said.
With this year's garden, Bugbee wanted make a tribute to the Ukrainian people, and also show that “war is terrible.”
“We always need to work harder at diplomacy so we don’t get wars,” Bugbee said.