Pictured, from left, are Utah Sen. John Johnson, Ogden City Council members Angela Choberka and Ken Richey, U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, Ogden City Councilperson Luis Lopez, Thermo Fisher executive Chad Dale, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, Thermo Fisher executive Paul Parker, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee and Thermo Fisher executive Mitch Kennedy.
OGDEN — A new manufacturing plant that makes products key in the development of new vaccines and other medical therapies is up and running in Ogden after about a year and $44 million worth of upgrades.
Company reps and leaders see the new Thermo Fisher Scientific facility as a boost to Utah’s biotech sector and an important cog in advancing development of life-saving vaccines and therapies. Within Utah, the multinational company also has operations in Logan and employs 2,000 in all throughout the state. Of the Utah total, around 300 work in Ogden with around 150 posts in the city yet to be filled.
“This was basically an empty shell. We had a lot of hopes and dreams,” Chad Dale, vice president of operations in bio-production for Thermo Fisher, said Wednesday. “To see it come to fruition over the last 12 months has been absolutely amazing.”
Thermo Fisher announced plans last June to open a facility inside Business Depot Ogden that would employ 450. The work on the new facility is complete, and officials held a press conference Wednesday to unveil the new facility, cheered on by U.S. Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, many other local leaders and plant employees.
The expansion here is part of a broader $650 million Thermo Fisher global investment plan, announced in 2021, to bolster production of materials used to develop biologics and vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines.
