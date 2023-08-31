The Utah Women and Leadership Project released a research snapshot this month on single mothers in Utah.
The research includes an overview with statistics of single mother and single parent households in Utah, nationwide and topics of challenges faced by single mothers, Utah-specific factors and what Utahns can do.
Emily Darowski, associate director of the UWLP, said the research was instigated by the group wanting to address factors influencing quality of life for single mothers in Utah and the challenges they face — with a goal of brainstorming solutions and strategies to better support those mothers in the state.
“Our mission is to help Utah girls and women thrive and increase their impact in the state,” Darowski said. “One of the ways we do that is by putting out research reports that describe existing data about women and girls in Utah.”
According to the snapshot, between the years 1968 and 2020, the number of children living with single mothers doubled from 7.6 million to 15.3 million children.
“According to Utah data, there were 70,647 single-parent families with children in 2021; of these, 69.2% were headed by single mothers,” the snapshot stated.
In 2021, the snapshot stated 48,878 Utah women were single mothers, making up 12.7% of all Utah families with children under 18.
The project did not research factors leading to the increase in single mother and single parent households.
“We know that women across time have been able to achieve greater choice in their pursuit of education and pursuit of professional work,” Darowski said. “In some ways there might be more independence in women being able to choose whether they feel like being with a partner is healthy or not healthy.”
Within the snapshot’s section “Challenges Faced by Single Mothers,” research was broken down into subsections of finances, employment, education and societal stigma and mental health.
Under finances, the snapshot cited a study that found of single mothers supposed to be receiving child support, 45.9% received full payments.
“I think the fact that data is there suggests that we need to look at the systems in place that help single parents — and in this case we are focusing on single mothers — receive child support that has been granted to them through their court proceedings and divorce filings and so forth,” Darowski said. “Because when they are not receiving that support it can make them more vulnerable to financial distress and poverty and we want to see that shift.”
Under employment, the snapshot stated a finding that many single mothers cannot afford or are not eligible for unpaid leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act.
“Eligibility can depend on how long you’ve been employed,” Darowski said. “It is harder for single mothers to maintain stable employment than it can be to reach the eligibility criteria.”
Additionally, single mothers are at high risk for poverty, which is impacted by finding stable employment that pays well, Darowski said — which is tied to education.
“If they have been able to finish their education that can increase their earning potential,” she said. “But if you’re a single parent and your taking care of children under the age of 18, it is difficult to balance being able to have work full time, go to school full time and still be able to meet your obligations for rent, utility bills and food and so forth.”
Under education, the snapshot stated higher education is essential for single mothers as it greatly increases earning potential; however, higher education was not designed with single mothers in mind.
Darowski said more options are becoming available in higher education allowing for schedule flexibility such as asynchronous online courses and evening classes.
Under the snapshot’s “Utah-Specific Factors” section, subsections include wage gap, cost of living and number of children and cost of childcare.
The wage gap between men and women who work full-time year-round is particularly high in Utah, Darowski said.
“Nationally, adult women who work fulltime, year-round earn approximately 81.0% of what their male counterparts earn, while in Utah women earn just 72.0%,” the snapshot stated.
The UWLP is not directly involved in drafting state legislation but hopes its research can inform policymakers and those implementing change, Darowski said. A new initiative of the UWLP, “A Bolder Way Forward,” will help policy be affected by UWLP research and its new coalition of people, she said.
“This is really trying to build a coalition or collective action across the state in 18 different areas that affect women,” Darowski said. “This is a seven-year initiative.”
The final section of the snapshot, “What Utahns Can Do,” provides resources and recommendations for legislation based on the group’s research.
“One thing each of us can do as individuals is help reduce any social stigma around single motherhood or single parenthood,” Darowski said. “We can do better at helping these mothers feel like they belong, they are worthy, they have our support in achieving their goals and what they need to be successful for themselves and their children.”
For more information about the UWLP, its research and resources, visit usu.edu/uwlp/.
