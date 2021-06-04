Scott D. Meeker, 50, was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing during his 1st District Court appearance on Tuesday.
The preliminary hearing, slated for July 6, is expected to be conducted in-person since changes to COVID-19 restrictions on the courts are anticipated.
Meeker, a teacher at Spring Creek Middle School, faces a single count of second-degree child abuse and four class-B misdemeanors for the alleged physical assault of students. The incident, captured on security cameras at the school, allegedly involved Meeker pushing several students and punching one student in the head twice.
Meeker was booked into the Cache County Jail and released on his own recognizance.
Muhannad Khalaf A Alshammari, 23, had his detention hearing continued on Tuesday to allow time to sort out Alshammari’s legal representation.
At his initial appearance in 1st District Court, Alshammari was appointed a public defender though he indicated to the court his home country, Saudi Arabia — which is sponsoring his stay in the United States — would provide counsel. During Alshammari’s appearance on Tuesday, defense attorney Ron Yengich said he had been contacted over the weekend by the country’s consulate but did not know if he would be formally taking on the case.
After a private meeting between Alshammari and defense counsel, Alshammari told the court he was willing to postpone his bail hearing though he wanted to be released in order to continue his schooling.
“I don’t have any other option,” Alshammari said.
An affidavit filed with the court states Alshammari attacked a woman with a skillet, strangled her and held her against her will for several hours in December 2019. Prosecutors allege Alshammari wrote a message to the alleged victim after the incident indicating he stopped short of killing her after spending some time in prayer.
The victim provided police with photos of injuries and documentation for a healthcare provider, police wrote.
When interviewed by law enforcement, Alshammari denied strangling the victim and said he had been hit with the pan. Alshammari told police he wrote the message to show the alleged victim how angry he was.
Alshammari is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.
Michael R. Jenkins, 53, had his burglary and theft case dropped on Wednesday.
Jenkins had been charged in 1st District Court with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary for allegedly taking a truck that was titled to another person.
During his appearance in 1st District Court on Wednesday, Cache County prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the case. A motion filed with the court states the case was dismissed based on the prosecutor’s discretion.
Jenkins, who represented himself in court, said he was comfortable with the case being dismissed so long as it was dismissed with prejudice — essentially barring prosecutors from filing new charges in the future for the same incident. Jenkins said he had been arrested for possessing his own property, and officers had demonstrated either “unbelievable negligence” or “malice” during the incident.
Prosecutor Barbara Lachmar resolutely denied Jenkins request to dismiss the case with prejudice. After a back and forth with Jenkins, Judge Brian Cannell dismissed the case without prejudice.
Jenkins has had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years, including a 2014 road rage incident where it was alleged Jenkins performed a “citizen’s arrest” on a driver who rear-ended him in Logan Canyon. Police wrote Jenkins represented himself as a physician but his physician’s license had been suspended in Nevada, Montana and Michigan.
According to documents from the Nevada State Board of Osteopathic Medicine, Jenkins was diagnosed with impulse control disorder and presumed incompetent to practice medicine in 2012. In an email, Jenkins allegedly threatened a wholesaler from whom he had purchased Glycolic acid for chemical peels. It was also alleged Jenkins had been aggressive with an arresting officer from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after Jenkins had driven erratically and possessed an unregistered handgun.
Wayne Bachmann, 70, was granted release from the Cache County Jail on Tuesday after being held in the jail for around two months for failing to appear for prior court hearings.
Bachmann has pleaded not guilty to six counts including third-degree failure to stop at command of police.
In 2019, while operating a vehicle that wasn’t registered, it’s alleged Bachmann didn’t immediately pull over when officers initiated a traffic stop and later refused to exit the vehicle. Police ultimately broke out the passenger window and “helped” Bachmann out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Around two years later, a warrant was issued for Bachmann’s arrest after he failed to appear for multiple court hearings.
During his appearance, Bachmann offered his mea culpas to Judge Angela Fonnesbeck and explained, again, that he was an “American national.”
“I am a common law, free man,” Bachmann said, going on to state he was of the “de jour” government not the “corporate” government.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court he had spoken with Bachmann at the jail and wanted to help him, not as his attorney but rather as a “friend of the court.” Bachmann was released from jail and set to appear on June 23 for an in-person hearing — in prior appearances, Bachmann has claimed to have had problems accessing the web based hearings.
“At the courthouse?” Bachmann asked. “Bless you.”