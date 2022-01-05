One of the many things Cache Valley residents identify with Stan Checketts is a lighted star on the mountain by his home at the mouth of Providence Canyon.
The noted thrill-ride inventor and entrepreneur died this week at age 80, and in the days leading up to his passing, the lights on the star started failing.
“Half of the star had gone out literally a couple of days before he passed,” said his son Ray, explaining that members of the Checketts family at that time knew Stan was nearing the end of his life and were communicating regularly on social media.
When he noticed the failing light, Ray posted a message to his siblings noting the uncanny coincidence and comparing his father’s life to a bright star that has “guided and blessed” many people in Cache Valley and beyond — a star that was dimming at the same time as the star on the mountain.
In a conversation with The Herald Journal this week, Ray sidestepped questions about his father’s notable innovations and accomplishments in the amusement ride industry and instead wanted to talk about him as an individual.
“If I had a chance to have a quote in the newspaper with my name on it,” he said, “I wouldn’t dwell on the chronological history of all the amazing attractions my father provided the world, but I would I want people to know and remember and appreciate him as somebody who loved life, somebody who loved his family, somebody who had boundless energy and was always full of excitement and passion for whatever project he was involved with, whether it was the latest, greatest, fastest, tallest ride in the world, whether it was taking care of a pet fox, or whether it was taking a grandchild on a beautiful snowmobile ride.”
Ray went on to say what motivated his father most and supercharged both his personal life and career was an insatiable desire to provide exciting new experiences for other people.
This desire was in evidence at the Checketts home, an estate on the east bench of Providence with a large recreation center for family and community gatherings, complete with bowling lanes, a banquet room and other amusement features.
Checketts’ first foray into the amusement business involved construction of bungee-jumping towers on property along U.S. 89-91 in southwest Logan, a site that attracted a lot of community attention and curiosity in the early 1990s. He later established his S&S Sports headquarters in North Logan and began developing thrill rides, including one called the “Big Shot” that launched riders skyward on a 1,000-foot tower.
The ride gained international notoriety as the big attraction on the Stratosphere Tower in Las Vegas, and Checketts introduced it in a flamboyant way by standing atop the structure for pictures during the grand opening. This became a daring ritual he continued as the Big Shot debuted under different names at other amusement parks around the country and the world.
Checketts eventually sold S&S Sports and started S&S Worldwide, which developed a wide range of additional thrill rides ranging from roller coasters to zip lines. According to Checketts’ obituary, his rides can be found in 28 countries, and his high-speed “Dodonpa” roller coaster in Japan is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Checketts’ success and acclaim led to articles in numerous publications, including Rolling Stone magazine, which described him as a thrill ride “guru.”
Ray Checketts summarized Stan’s career as an inventor in two sentences: “He is to my knowledge the most accomplished and prolific creator of new rides and attractions that the amusement industry has ever had. I mean he’s a freaking icon.”
One of Checketts’ ventures that didn’t turn to gold was a small-scale amusement park called the Celebration Centre that opened in 2006 on U.S. Highway 89-91 entering Logan. The center, which featured several rides and a go-cart track, closed after only two years of operation.
“I think that was one of his dreams in those years to give something back to the valley and have a place where grandkids and friends could work, but it just never got enough traffic to be financially feasible,” Ray Checketts said.
Friends and employees of Checketts remember him as a person brimming with ideas who worked hard and played even harder.
In a message of remembrance posted in the online guestbook for Checketts’ obituary, Darrell Henley said, “It’s not possible to have known Stan and not have a cartload of fun memories to treasure. He loved life and I never knew what mischief he might get me into. I enjoyed every minute I spent with him and savored every opportunity to learn from his mad genius.”
Former Utah legislator Val Potter, who was one of Checketts’ first employees at S&S Sports during development of the Big Shot, struck a similar note, describing his former boss as a fun and inspirational leader who gave his employees a lot of autonomy but set a personal standard of hard work they all tried to live up to.
Potter went on to start his own ride company but said his time as a salesman for S&S was the most exciting part of his career, and the excitement didn’t always stop when the workday was over.
“Some of the scariest things I ever did was ride snowmobiles with Stan in the mountains around Cache Valley,” Potter recalled. “His snowmobile episodes were legendary and death defying. He went where people weren’t supposed to go, let’s put it that way.”
That daring could have played a roll in an avalanche a few years ago where Checketts might have died had his son Chris not found him buried under the snow. Chris, an accomplished rider who also had a reputation as a daredevil, died in a snowmobile accident near Tony Grove in 2019.
Stan Checketts used his own equipment to groom snowmobile trails in Providence Canyon and other areas, and with the approval of the National Forest Service, he led volunteers in building several warming huts along the trails. As recently as this summer, he was busy constructing a yurt for his family to enjoy near their mountain cabin.
“He stood for being strong and active and healthy. He stood for being positive. He stood for just living life happy and to the fullest,” son Ray concluded in his interview with The Herald Journal. “He didn’t ever consider the word ‘can’t.’ He only knew the word ‘can.’ He has a whole list of accomplishments and firsts in life, but he wasn’t about that, he was about cramming years worth of life into every day and every week and every month.”
A “Celebration of Life” for Stan Checketts will be held at his home recreation center on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m.