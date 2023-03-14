With large mounds of snow looming above several areas in Cache Valley beginning to melt, many locals face a daunting and potentially disastrous threat — flooding.
The Herald Journal spoke with ARS disaster mitigation estimators Dan NewMyer and Nick Schnell about what people can do to protect their property.
“It’s pretty important to make sure that water is pushed back far enough away from the home,” NewMyer said. “If we can get it 10 or 15 feet away from the home, that’s really helpful.”
He said it’s important to keep an eye on downspouts to make “sure that that water’s not just dropping right next to the house.”
NewMyer also mentioned the importance of sandbags, as well as their inability to prevent smaller portions of water from getting past.
“I think it’s important to keep in mind that sandbags are great—they’re better to stop the gushing of water rather than small, minute amounts.”
While the bags can help hold large volumes of water, he explained, some will run beneath and between them.
Schnell said those who haven’t addressed flood problems on their property are currently a little late to the game.
“Summertime is the time to get ready for this,” he said. “Make sure your grading is right, addressing any potential leaks that you know about. Waiting until the snow is melting is not the time to prepare for snow melting.”
When homes are built, NewMyer said, dirt settling around the foundation forms a low ridge against the house. As water seeps to the lowest point, its destination often becomes the house as it seeps through openings such as small cracks or window wells.
“We’ve got to get that built up to where the foundation’s not the low spot of the home,” he said. “That’s got to be built up with some dirt so that as water falls to the ground or comes off the roof, it wants to run away from the house rather than towards.”
This time of year, he further explained, it’s extremely difficult if not impossible to address this problem.
Schnell also mentioned a large amount of ice dams they have seen recently as roofs take on heavier and heavier burdens. He said people should consider which areas of their roof are likely susceptible to frozen blockages.
He suggested “making sure that heat tape is set and ready to go prior to winter setting in.”
They estimated about 80% of the damages they see could be avoided if people took preventative measures.
“We get it, a lot of people don’t have any idea what they need to do,” NewMyer said. “They don’t know what to look for.”
This late in the season, Schnell said, one thing people can do in preparation is become familiar with what their insurance policies will and will not cover.
“Most insurance companies do not cover water in a basement when it’s come in from snow melting off the ground or rain hitting the ground,” NewMyer said. “You’ll hear people say that’s what flood insurance is for, and that could be the case, but in the 23 years I’ve done this, I think I’ve only ever dealt with one flood insurance claim.”
That one success at obtaining coverage, he added, is the only one out of “thousands of claims.”
He also advised those who own sub pumps to make sure it is operating correctly.
Schnell and NewMyer also specified that people should also position the outtake of the tool away from the home, towards a storm drain.
