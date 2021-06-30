The Tony Grove road and turnoff to Lewis M. Turner Campground will reopen Thursday, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.
The roads in Logan Canyon were closed for major roadwork on June 1, not long after winter snow was cleared. They will close again on Aug. 15 until the end of the season.
Logan District Ranger Jennefer Parker said the work schedule was arranged to keep the area open at least during its traditional peak use period in mid-summer.
The job involves repaving the entire 7-mile road from the U.S. 89 turnoff to the lake, plus completely rebuilding the roughly 1.5-mile stretch from the grove road to Lewis M. Turner Campground. Drainage work is also be done along the routes.
Parker said she is holding out hope the roadwork can be completed in time for fall-color viewing.