The Herald Journal recently reviewed local stories from the past 12 months to see what seemed to do well among its readership in 2022.
Many memorable stories made the full list, but we narrowed it down to 10 of the most popular.
As a new year approaches, the list serves as a trip down memory lane, seeing what stories impacted Cache Valley over the past 12 months.
What stories will impact the community in 2023?
Story published Sept. 30, 2022
A rumor that Target was coming to Logan was dispelled in September, when it was announced that HomeGoods, not Target, would occupy part of the 400 North building, former home to Macey’s.
Story published Feb. 4, 2022
In a Feb. 4 story, Ridgeline High School Principal Doug Snow confirmed that Riverhawks girls basketball head coach Ainsli Jenks was suspended for one game following a lopsided 96-15 win against Logan High that many locals felt was a blatant case of running up the score.
But Snow was also quick to defend the coach for a situation he attributed to the whole team “getting caught up in the moment,” and he applauded Jenks for taking it upon herself to meet with Logan coach Tori Craner on the morning after the game to apologize.
Story published Jan. 7, 2022
The Logan Planning Commission held a public hearing on Jan. 13 to invite feedback for Costco design plans. It wasn’t the story of Costco actually opening in Logan, but this story about the design plans, that seemed to make the list.
Story published June 24, 2022
A sad story on June 24 shared that a student and flight instructor died after a Utah State University aviation plane crashed in Cache County. A morning 911 call notified dispatch of a plane crash near Mendon. Emergency medical service personnel and law enforcement responded after being guided to the scene by witnesses. “It was learned by the witnesses that there were no survivors of the crash,” according to Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi.
Story published Oct. 7, 2022
When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen.
As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities.
Sione later required surgery and the assistance of forearm crutches. According to his dad, Lopi Pauni, doctors have said the road to recovery would be far less long and treacherous had his son’s injury been given immediate attention.
Story published Sept. 12, 2022
Employees at the Sizzler restaurant in Logan got some surprise news one Sunday in September: the long-time Logan restaurant would be closing permanently and immediately.
Although the restaurant’s parent company, Murray-based Sizzling Platter, offered no official explanation the following day, regional manager Shane McEwan confirmed the closure when contacted by phone at the Logan Sizzler.
Story published Jan. 14, 2022
Conservative commentator Glenn Beck, perhaps Cache Valley’s most famous part-time resident, announced in January that he had contracted coronavirus for the second time.
Beck, who parks his jet at the Logan-Cache Airport and spends part of each year on his ranch in the Clifton area, was a guest on the Mark Levin radio show, where he told listeners about his condition.
Sky View principal says there's no truth to rumor of litter boxes for student said to identify as a cat
Story published March 10, 2022
In a March 10 story, the principal of Sky View High School said there was no truth to a rumor that his school has placed litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate a student who supposedly “self-identifies” as a cat.
The rumor is not unique to Cache Valley and prompted official statements from school districts in Iowa and Michigan in attempts to clear the air.
Story published Sept. 14, 2022
In September, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office recommended felony criminal charges against three members of the Ridgeline High School football team accused in a bullying incident on a bus returning from an away game in August.
All three athletes — two seniors and a sophomore — had already faced disciplinary action from the Cache County School District, the Sept. 14 story reads, which included transfers to other high schools in the district and a ban on participating in sports through the second trimester of this school year.
Story published July 28, 2022
On July 28, a story said Dutch Bros Coffee, which Forbes Magazine describes as the largest privately held drive-through coffee chain in the nation, appeared close to finalizing plans for a location on Main Street in Logan.
The City of Logan community development department confirmed that a permit application from Dutch Bros to remodel the former Papa John’s pizza outlet at 910 N. Main St. has been approved and the company was working with the Utah Department of Transportation to finalize a driveway configuration.
