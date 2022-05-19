Are you bothered by weird noises in the middle of the night? Do you have feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or any of your neighbors ever seen a ghost, monster, or local legend? If the answer is yes, then don’t wait another second. Pick up your phone and contact Danny B Stewart, a master’s student at Utah State University curating stories of local anomalies to create a walking ghost/folklore tour in Logan for his thesis project.
Stewart, the founder of The Original Provo Utah Ghost Tour with Danny B Stewart, is currently looking for stories of the uncanny all around Cache Valley. So far in his research, Stewart said he has talked to downtown Logan business owners and other individuals who have told him about ghosts, strange creatures, hidden treasure and cattle mutilation.
For Stewart, it's key to reach out to the community when searching for such histories rather than relying on other sources.
“It’s important to get out there as a folklorist, it’s important to get out in the community and talk to the folk, the actual people, the community, to learn about their own legends,” Stewart said. “That’s what will make this tour important, is that it will be home grown with the help of the community.”
Because some may misunderstand Stewart’s intentions due to his topics of interest, he specified he is not a paranormal investigator.
“Those kind of people make me look bad,” Stewart said. “I may do some things that paranormal investigators do, but I am by no means a paranormal investigator — I am a folklorist.”
Rather than attempting to prove the legitimacy of stories, Stewart aims to tell them and recognize their importance to communities.
“These stories that we’re going to be talking about and retelling, it doesn’t matter if they’re true or not. I’m a believer. I do believe in ghosts, and I do believe in things that are unknown. But I’m not an idiot about it,” Stewart said. “The most fascinating and spooky or fun story that you’ve ever heard locally can be complete bull crap. But it doesn’t make it any less important to the community.”
Rather than being concerned whether or not a story is true, Stewart is more focused on how the emotions conjured by the story affect the community.
“A story can be nonsense, but the story can hold so much emotion that it can affect people emotionally, and then it becomes real enough because it affects people,” Stewart said.
Stewart hopes the ghost tour will become a legacy and continue to grow with the addition of more stories and details each year, just as his tours in Provo have.
“It’ll be something that everyone can know that this is pure, this is local, this is Logan,” Stewart said. “I foresee it becoming a tradition.”
Stewart predicted the ghost tour will be complete in a year to a year and a half, meaning it will be ready in time for October of 2023. He also plans to publish the stories he has gathered from all around the valley in a book or pamphlet, app, or both. Stewart intends for the material to eventually be available for purchase from USU, essentially allowing them to take part on self-guided ghost/folklore tours throughout the valley.
If anyone has stories of local legends, anomalies, ghosts, strange creatures, dogmen, cattle mutilations, hidden treasures, or anything else of that nature, they can reach Stewart at stewiebalooie@hotmail.com or through Facebook by going to The Original Provo Utah Ghost Tour with Danny B Stewart.
He is ready to listen.
“I can accept the stories any way,” Stewart said. “I'm playing Scooby Doo, looking at clues, trying to find more stories so I can build this.”