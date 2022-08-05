Faced with a declining water supply, the town of Newton this week placed a moratorium on new residential water hookups at least until October, when officials hope to have a better picture of future water prospects.
The Newton Town Council voted unanimously on the measure Thursday night after more than an hour of discussion.
Mayor Mike Benson said the action was prompted by a 60-gallon-per-minute drop in output this year from the two springs that supply the town, which is already on lawn-watering restrictions due to the region’s ongoing drought.
“Our thought was let’s put the brakes on things or we could be in big trouble even with the current connections we have,” Benson said. “We’re going to give ourselves the two months to see if we can collect real data, the factual data and using state averages, and look at it again and see if we can make a better decision long term on what we need to do.”
Newton currently is getting around 190 gallons a minute from its two springs combined — one of which is shared with the towns of Clarkston and Trenton — and the city’s engineer is trying to assess how far that water will go based on state averages for residential use.
Meanwhile, the town’s water committee continues a search for a good place to drill a well, and the city engineer will investigate how to possibly tap more water from Newton’s exclusive spring. Not only has that spring dropped in output this year but it also mysteriously lost about 100 gallons a minute following some repair work about a decade ago, which gives the city hope there’s more water to be had at the site.
“If everything goes well, we can capture additional water out of the spring that would help us, but at some point we still have to go after additional water, which would be a well,” Benson said, estimating that clear signs for a more secure water future are “maybe a year out.”
Newton and other towns in the northwest corner of Cache Valley have traditionally had a harder time finding groundwater than municipalities to the east. Newton has failed in previous attempts to drill a producing well, but town leaders hope for better luck with the help of their new contracted engineer, Eric Dursteler of Forsgren Associates, who helped the town of Mendon drill a successful well in 2018 and end a water crisis there that prompted a building moratorium.
As with other towns in the valley, growth pressures are increasing. Benson said there are six new homes awaiting water connection that won’t be affected by the moratorium, but any hookups applied for after Tuesday’s meeting will be on hold until further notice. He stressed, however, that the moratorium does not affect building per se, only water connections.
As it happens, water meters and other connection parts aren’t available right now anyway, reportedly due to supply chain issues and high demand.
“There’s a backup, and that is already going to limit what people can do as far as hooking into our water system,” Benson said.