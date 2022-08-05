hjnstock-Your News Now

Faced with a declining water supply, the town of Newton this week placed a moratorium on new residential water hookups at least until October, when officials hope to have a better picture of future water prospects.

The Newton Town Council voted unanimously on the measure Thursday night after more than an hour of discussion.

