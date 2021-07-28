Health officials in northern Utah continue to warn visitors to Mantua Reservoir that toxic blooms of slimy, blue-green algae have returned to the popular summer recreation spot in Sardine Canyon.
Earlier this month, the Bear River Health Department issued a warning advisory for the reservoir located near the Box Elder-Cache county line, informing people that water samples taken from the northeast boat ramp and along the north shore contained concentrations of cyanobacteria that were more than 11 times greater than what the Utah Division of Water Quality deems safe. A subsequent test on July 21 reaffirmed the findings.
Cyanobacteria are microorganisms that are a natural part of fresh water ecosystems but under certain conditions can multiple rapidly, creating scums and blooms on the water’s surface and along shorelines. The bacteria typically thrive during summer months, their growth fueled by a combination of sunlight, slow-moving water and excess nutrients (phosphorus and nitrogen) from agricultural runoff and other human sources.
The algal blooms “may look like pea soup, green or blue paint, or have a scum layer or mats/foam floating on the surface,” according to a description from the Division of Water Quality. “The water may also appear in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown, or red.”
The blooms may cause skin rashes, a runny nose, a sore throat, stomach problems and more serious health concerns for swimmers and waders, health officials said.
Officials urge people to avoid swallowing water when swimming, wash hands with clean water before preparing food and to not allow pets or livestock to swim in or drink the water.
While human deaths from exposure to harmful algal blooms are extremely rare, officials say prolonged exposure to high concentrations of the toxins can result in liver failure or other potentially fatal outcomes. The bacteria pose a particular threat to animals, including pets and livestock. There have been occasional reports from pet owners of dogs dying after drinking from and/or swimming in affected water bodies.
Mack Stokes, an environmental scientist with the Bear River Health Department, said dogs get sick more often than humans because they tend to lick their fur after swimming in affected waters.
“It can be irritable to the skin, but it’s probably not going to be fatal (to humans),” Stokes said.”
Aside from the immediate health threat, algal blooms can harm fish and other aquatic life by consuming the oxygen in the water and creating “dead zones,” and can also make water treatment more difficult and expensive.
The presence of elevated levels of cyanobacteria has become a common refrain at several lakes and reservoirs in Utah including Mantua, where the blooms have triggered warnings every summer since at least 2016, including an elevated “danger advisory” in 2019 that caused the temporary closure of the North Beach area.
Stokes said the different advisory levels are triggered when water-sample tests meet certain thresholds. While Mantua has not yet reached the “danger” level that could prompt closures, that could change in the coming weeks as conditions that spur the growth of cyanobacteria persist through the summer and into early fall.
He said the ongoing drought might be spurring the blooms’ growth more than usual.
“With the drought and lower water levels, there tends to be more stagnant water,” he said, adding that higher temperatures this year could also be a contributing factor.
Mantua is the only water body in Northern Utah where hazardous levels of cyanobacteria have consistently been found in recent years. Stokes said that while there’s no definitive explanation for why Mantua has been especially susceptible to the toxic blooms, the close proximity of agricultural and other human activity to its shore might account for it.
“The nutrients are the major factor,” he said.
Not all algal blooms are dangerous. The Division of Water Quality, which routinely monitors waters across the state for harmful algal blooms and common pathogens like E. coli, has not reported issues with any other water bodies in Box Elder or Cache counties so far this year.
However, advisories are in effect at several locations across Utah Lake in Utah County, including a danger advisory issued last week for the Lindon Marina indicating “a high potential for acute poisoning and long-term illness from harmful algal bloom exposure.”
Scofield Reservoir in central Utah also remains under a danger advisory that took effect last week.
To report an algal bloom, call the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s environmental incidents hotline at (801) 536-4123.
If you believe you or your pet have been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, call the Utah Poison Control Center at (800) 222-1222.