Starting in spring, Logan’s most popular mountain biking trailheads, Green Canyon and Providence Canyon, will have trail etiquette signage and passive bells at the mouth of the canyons.
In an effort to increase trail safety, Cache Trails Alliance, Cache County Trails Cache and the Bear River Health Department have organized this effort. The passive bells — bells that do not need to be struck — are intended to be used when biking the trail and should be returned to the kiosk.
Trail usage has seen a significant increase since the start of the pandemic.
Through observation, CTA, the Trails Cache, and the BRHD have determined a need for public education on trail etiquette and safety.
Carly Lansche, regional trail and active transportation coordinator for Cache County, has been leading this campaign. Other representatives include Natalie Tippets, a health educator for BRHD, and Alyson Ward, community partnerships director for CTA.
“We are trying to encourage good behavior and etiquette across all trail users, no matter if you're a biker, a hiker, or if you're on horseback,” Lansche said. “Primarily we want to reinforce the idea that in typical trail etiquette, the uphill climbing traffic should have the right of way. Others should yield to them.”
Ward has seen increased user conflict with the rise of trail usage and hopes this campaign aids in kindness and safety on the trails.
Expansion of the campaign to other trail heads will be determined from feedback after the upcoming trail season.
Britton Parkinson, a student at Utah State University, said he has also seen an increase in trail usage and a lack of trail etiquette. He supported the new signage, as he has seen it be successful around the state in places such as Draper, Eagle Mountain, Park City, St. George and Moab.
He has not seen passive bells provided elsewhere, but said they are a good idea to have. Parkinson said he observes that most trail users follow proper etiquette, but said that new hikers and mountain bikers should receive more trail etiquette education.
“I really think the valley does well with its trail etiquette, but there is always room for improvement,” Parkinson said. “Trusting in other trail users is essential and our safety, our families safety, and our furry friends' safety all weigh on each individual’s cooperation with the trail etiquette that has been set in place.”
Trails Cache and CTA encourage trail users, or others who may be interested, to attend the Adopt-A-Trail kickoff event in April. This event will include information about the bell campaign and volunteering needs.
“We have so many great trails close to us here in Cache Valley,” Tippets said. “As the weather warms up, I would encourage everyone to get out and try a trail.”
Trails Cache and CTA events and information can be found on social media @trailscache or on their website, cachecounty.org/trails. For volunteer inquiries, email trails@cachecounty.org.