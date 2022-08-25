A CVTD bus goes up Mountain Road to the Cliffside area of Logan on Thursday afternoon. Because of low ridership, this and two other zones in Cache Valley have been selected for a new "on-demand" transit service.
The Cache Valley Transportation District is waiting for delivery of vans to launch a new on-demand transit service focused on selected areas of greater Logan.
The “micro-transit” system — which might be described as something between a taxi cab service and a bus service — was approved by the CVTD board earlier this year but has been delayed due to lack of availability of the Ford Transit vans that will be used to convey passengers.
CVTD General Manager Todd Beutler said a planned fall debut has now been tentatively pushed back to early next year, plus some time will be needed to “beta test” the new system before full-scale implementation.
The areas selected for the new service are in Providence, Millville and the Cliffside neighborhood of Logan, where CVTD ridership has been low but there is still a need for service, Beutler said, explaining that a bus ridership level of less than 10 passengers per hour is seen as the threshold point where on-demand service might be a good option.
Fixed routes currently serving the three selected areas will be replaced by on-demand trips shuttling up to five or six passengers using a phone app to schedule pick-ups from existing bus stops or in some cases virtual bus stops.
“If someone needs a ride, they’ll do all that though the app, and in the background the technology, the computer algorithms, will be planning and grouping trips together so that it’s kind of a pooling service,” Beutler said.
He said if a riders’ final destinations are outside the on-demand zone, they’ll have to transfer to a regular CVTD route at the Logan Transit Center or an established bus stop. And the new system will not go directly to riders’ homes like a taxi cab.
“We still want people to have to walk to the bus stop a little bit because we’re worried that if we did curb-to-curb service, people might say ‘Oh, this is going to be my personal taxi,’ then everybody’s going to jump on board,” Beutler said. “We’re not going to be able to handle that demand, so we’re going to start with a lower level service and then we’ll see where it goes.”
Riders without access to the app will be able to phone CVTD for on-demand trips, and like all CVTD bus rides, the service will be available at no direct cost to users.
The plan is to have three vans answering calls in the designated zones, and each van will be handicap accessible and equipped with a bicycle rack. However, the vans are not intended to replace current “para-transit” service offered by the district.
Beutler touted the technology now available to efficiently schedule and route on-demand transit vehicles and said public transit services of this type are gaining momentum around the country.
The Utah Transit Authority provides a limited service of this type to Wasatch Front travelers. The authority’s website explains the process like this:
“UTA On Demand is an innovative form of transportation that connects riders with other transit services like TRAX, FrontRunner, or bus as well as to other destinations in the community. The app-based technology matches multiple riders headed in a similar direction into a single vehicle, allowing for quick and efficient shared trips.
"Trips must start and end within the designated service area. After booking a ride, the app will display the pick-up location where the vehicle will meet you. This is a corner-to-corner service, so you will be picked up and dropped off close to your destination. Since this is a shared ride service you may board with others in the vehicle or stop along the way to pick up others.”
Beutler stressed that Cache Valley’s first foray into on-demand transit will be experimental to some extent.
“Because it’s a new type of service, there’s going to be a lot of things where we’re trying to learn and understand about what we can and what we can’t do, what the demand is going to be. … We can turn features on and off, if you will, and adjust things,” he said.