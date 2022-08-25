CVTD Bus 01

A CVTD bus goes up Mountain Road to the Cliffside area of Logan on Thursday afternoon. Because of low ridership, this and two other zones in Cache Valley have been selected for a new "on-demand" transit service.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Cache Valley Transportation District is waiting for delivery of vans to launch a new on-demand transit service focused on selected areas of greater Logan.

The “micro-transit” system — which might be described as something between a taxi cab service and a bus service — was approved by the CVTD board earlier this year but has been delayed due to lack of availability of the Ford Transit vans that will be used to convey passengers.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you