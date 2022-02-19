Crusader or creep?
A man using his cellphone camera to do “1st Amendment audits” in public offices around Cache Valley has gained thousands of views online and raised a few hackles along the way.
A confrontation resulting from his filming in one local government office also brought tears from a community member accessing services at the time.
The Herald Journal reached out by email to the individual posting the videos but has so far received no response.
Documented visits to the Cache County Jail, Logan City Hall, Logan City Police Department, First District Court and Workforce Services are among the 15 videos posted on the YouTube site titled Cache Valley Transparency. The site’s content creator, who describes himself as a “citizen journalist,” also videoed a parking lot encounter with Utah Highway Patrol troopers in Logan that has so far gained 189,872 views and generated 1,816 comments — most of them cheering him on.
“Utah Highway Patrol breaks the law and loses his mind. ID Fail,” reads the description on the parking lot video, posted two weeks ago.
The 20-minute clip shows the individual approaching a trooper returning to his vehicle after answering a call from a motorist in the shopping area on the northeast corner of 4th North and Main Street. The voice behind the camera tells viewers he just witnessed the trooper running two stoplights without activating his emergency overhead lights, and viewers soon learn that this action earned the officer the YouTuber’s middle finger at one of the intersections.
“You like running red lights, man?” he asks the trooper while approaching him in the parking lot.
“First off, I was responding to a call that I had to get to,” the trooper responds.
“Did you have your lights on?”
“It doesn’t matter.”
“The law says you have to have your lights on … sir.”
“No it doesn’t.”
“Yes it does. What does it say right on your license plate? ‘Don’t drive stupid.’ And you went through two red lights because you’re a moron. What’s your name and badge number, sir? What’s your name and badge number?”
At this point the trooper gets in his patrol car and waits for reinforcements. Eventually five officers are on the scene — two from the Highway Patrol, one from Logan City Police and one from North Park Police — and many words are exchanged, including an animated discussion about free speech and the officers’ tax-funded salaries.
Although it appeared at one point that the YouTuber was being detained (though not physically), the officers eventually bid him goodbye.
A video posted later in the day shows the individual entering North Park Police headquarters to lodge a complaint against the responding officer from that agency, who called the man an “ass” during the parking lot scene. And still another video documents a visit to the Utah Highway Patrol office in Brigham City to file a complaint against the troopers. This clip clearly shows the anonymous YouTuber's face reflected in the counter glass.
In addition to appearing on YouTube, the parking lot video was posted at a social media network called Auditors United, where hundreds of similar videos from around the country can be viewed. The content creators on the network have handles like “Provocation is Virture,” “Ice Cold Audit,” “Know Your Rights” and “We the People University.”
Another local video on the network shows the Cache Valley Transparency host touring Providence city offices with camera in hand. There he is eventually met by Providence Mayor Kathleen Alder, who after failed attempts to find out the purpose of his visit eventually points her own cellphone camera at him.
“I don’t have to tell you, so go back to work and we won’t have any issues.” he can be heard saying to Alder when she quietly questioned him about his intentions.
“It’s just kind of creepy to have you up here filming us and not telling us what you need,” she responded.
The Providence office received a phone call later from a person saying a group of residents would be attending a future City Council meeting to voice objections to how city staff handled the visit, but the demonstration has yet to materialize.
In a filming session at the Utah Workforce Services office in Logan, the YouTuber exchanged harsh words with a contracted security guard who asked that he not film clients in the building. No clients appeared in the posted video, but one member of the public in the office was apparently brought to tears by the tense situation.
The videographer was eventually met outside the building by Logan police, who informed him that, at the request of the agency, he would not be allowed to reenter.
Workforce Services Communications Director Christina Davis later confirmed the agency’s request and said a client had in fact been shaken up by the situation, but she quickly added that the avowed transparency crusader is free to return at another time and even take more video if he respects client confidentiality.
“While it is a public building, we want to ensure that our customers have a place where they are comfortable coming in and receiving the important services that we provide. So if somebody is making people feel either uncomfortable or unsafe, then we’ll probably ask that person to leave, and that was what happened,” she said. “It was just for that day. If he wants to come back another time, he is welcome to do that.”
A thumbnail photo promoting the Workforce Services video at Auditor’s United features a ghoulish overlay on the security guard’s face with the words “Trespassed from Public property. 1st amendment audit Fail!!!”
No name is associated with the Cache Valley Transparency channel on YouTube, but an email address is provided. The Herald Journal sent a note to the address inviting the host to phone the newspaper for an interview about his activities. He was also presented with a list of 11 questions in the event he would rather communicate in writing. Among these:
• Do you believe local government officials in general tend to be inaccessible to the public?
• Did an incident or encounter in your past prompt your interest in putting public access to the test in this way?
• Have you ever held a job in the public sector?
• Some observers have expressed the opinion that you are being unnecessarily confrontational with people. What is your response to that claim?
• Are you making any money off of the videos?
Since the YouTube channel was launched roughly a month ago, it has received just short of a half million views and has more than 5,000 subscribers. How many of those views and subscribers are local can not be determined simply by visiting the channel.