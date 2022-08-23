tabernacle

Gordon Palmer, left, and his son Hudson teach Jennifer Anderson about animal sacrifices at a life-sized replica of the Old Testament tabernacle last week in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A life-size replica of the Old Testament tabernacle returned to Cache Valley last week in an effort to bring communities of faith together.

“In a society that is so frequently focused on division and what separates us from one another, we believe this is an opportunity for members from a variety of faith traditions in our community to come together to talk about and celebrate something that can draw us together,” said Frank Schofield, a spokesperson for the event.

