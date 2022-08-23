A life-size replica of the Old Testament tabernacle returned to Cache Valley last week in an effort to bring communities of faith together.
“In a society that is so frequently focused on division and what separates us from one another, we believe this is an opportunity for members from a variety of faith traditions in our community to come together to talk about and celebrate something that can draw us together,” said Frank Schofield, a spokesperson for the event.
Located at 1150 N. 400 East in North Logan, the tabernacle replica opened on Aug. 17 and will remain accessible to the public through Sept. 26. Tours are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m., and 5 p.m to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Though hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the replica is open to all faith traditions. Schofield said an interfaith devotional has been slated for Sept. 18 with participants from churches around Cache Valley and the Wasatch Front.
“It’s open to everyone,” Schofield said. “We hope that all members of our community, regardless of their faith background, would would be interested in coming and just learning more about something that not only has religious significance for a lot of faiths, but also has, you know, historical significance.”
Many might recognize Schofield from his day job as the superintendent of the Logan City School District. Schofield explained he and other Latter-day Saints from various stakes around the valley have been assigned to manage the tabernacle on a given day; his assignment was to help set up the tabernacle and notify the public.
“It’s been a cool experience,” Schofield said.
According to Schofield, the replica took roughly 12 hours to construct — even with the added help of several volunteers and electric tools.
“It’s not a fast process,” Schofield said with a laugh. “It’s just not.”
Volunteers used modernized materials to recreate the tabernacle, Schofield said, including a series of wood panels and pillars, held together with multitude of bolts, as well as with a few “heavy duty Visqueen” tarps that cover the exterior.
Regardless of the materials being used, Schofield said, the process of construction was “quite a task.”
“For the Israelites to do this in the wilderness all by hand — to set it up, take it down, move it, set it up again — really demonstrates the level of commitment that they had. The importance that it had for them,” Schofield said. “That should cause us to question, ‘OK, what can we learn from this?’”
For Schofield, the lessons of building the tabernacle replica are ones of acceptance, commitment and the power of faith. Schofield said the “physical realities” of the tabernacle can be appreciated by all.
“There are tremendous lessons of faith doing something that is this labor intensive,” Schofield said. “Their faith, their belief, motivated them to do some extremely difficult things.”
Having spoken with those who’ve participated in similar tours across the state, Schofield said the tabernacle replica has increased a general understanding of its purpose while also changing general perspectives on community.
“A community is part of what makes us healthy — it’s part of what helps us be successful,” Schofield said. “And we hope that this is ... an opportunity that allows members of our community to have that kind of shared experience that can build those connections.”
For more information about the tabernacle as well as tour information, visit tabernacle2022.com.