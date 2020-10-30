A traveling salesman dealing in Trump merchandise claimed to have had his booth vandalized on Wednesday night.
Robert Charles of Dayton, Ohio — also identified as Robert Samuels in another local news report — said several Trump flags were cut, shredded and strewn to the west of his pop-up Trump shop on the corner of 200 North and 1000 West.
According to Charles, all merchandise is routinely stowed away when he leaves for the night except the booth itself and the flags. The booth, he said, also sustained damage.
“Every single line was cut, even the ratcheting tie-down straps,” Charles said.
The police were not contacted, Charles said, and he was not interested in looking at security footage from the nearby L Dub’s Suds carwash.
“That security camera is just too far — who knows what the quality is,” Charles said. “I’m not going to bother with it.”
A spokesperson from L.W.’s Travel Plaza said while the carwash would only provide security footage to law enforcement in an official capacity, the cameras weren’t configured in a way to view Charles’ booth.
Charles said he has now arranged for people to keep watch of the stand at night, but also passersby and patrons of the stand have volunteered as well.
“Anybody around here at night that doesn’t belong close to this stand, they might be sorry that they’re here,” Charles said. “That’s what some of the people have been telling me.”
Charles said he has been traveling the country selling his employer’s merchandise for an estimated four months. For Charles, the people in Cache Valley are great and business is aplenty.
His products include Trump clothing and hats, Trump souvenirs and a variety of flags representing the views of conservatives and Trump supporters.
“You can’t really put a finger on what’s a bestseller, because we’ve been doing this for months,” Charles said, adding that maybe the flags outsell the rest. “Everything sells.”
Charles said he’s been vandalized once before, though he didn’t specify where. He characterized the vandals as liberals but representing the far left — not “actual liberals.” He said most people are reasonable despite disagreements.
“That’s the extreme end that did this,” Charles said. “Your average liberal, they aren’t going to do that.”