Two days after his 100th birthday, Col. Gail Halvorsen returned to the place where he spent much of his young life.
An adoring crowd stood waiting for him, but that wasn’t all. A freshly painted mural stretching 75 feet long, nearly 30 feet high and bearing his likeness served as the backdrop at a reception in Tremonton for the legendary Air Force pilot on Monday, Oct. 12.
Halvorsen, who spent his teenage years living in Garland and graduated from Bear River High School before joining the military, is known around the world as “The Candy Bomber” for his efforts to brighten the lives of children in post-World War II Germany.
Rather than relive those well-documented experiences, he fondly recalled his youthful years in Bear River Valley while speaking to the 150 or so people who gathered to celebrate not only his new centenarian status but the artistic tribute that now conspicuously greets everyone who passes through downtown Tremonton.
Halvorsen was born in Salt Lake City on Oct. 10, 1920. He spent much of his childhood on a family farm in Rigby, Idaho, until the family moved to Garland, where they farmed sugar beets.
“I was raised thinning sugar beets, and that made me think about going into the Air Force,” Halvorsen said, eliciting laughs from onlookers. “Somebody had to thin them, and I was my dad’s right-hand man. I could do a little over a half acre a day, and that wasn’t too bad for a small kid.”
Due to his age and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of Monday’s event weren’t sure whether Halvorsen, who now lives in Provo, would be able to make the trip to see the dedication of the mural created in his honor. However, he stood tall at the podium, spoke with conviction and stuck around to sign a few autographs with a still-steady hand.
Halvorsen used his speech to remind everyone in attendance that “You’re lucky to be in America.”
“There are times when it’s kind of tough, but I tell you it’s a lot tougher in countries that aren’t governed like the United States of America,” he said. “I’ve been there.”
Halvorsen earned his nickname for dropping candy attached to mini-parachutes during the Berlin Airlift, an operation by Allied forces to deliver supplies through the air to the people of West Berlin in 1948 and 1949 while the Soviet Union had blocked other means of access into the city.
After graduating from Bear River High in 1939, he earned his private pilot license and eventually joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. While waiting for his active duty call, he attended Utah State University, where he met his future wife, Alta Jolley.
Halvorsen received his call in 1943. After completing basic training in Texas and flight training with British Royal Air Force pilots in Oklahoma, he flew transport missions in the south Atlantic during the war and was later deployed to do similar work in Brazil.
In 1948 he was sent to Germany, where it was his main objective to deliver food and supplies to residents of Berlin at a time when the Soviet Union was attempting to starve them out.
He spent a lot of time getting know the downtrodden residents of Berlin. One day after encountering a group of children, he pulled the two sticks of gum he had left in his pocket and gave it to them. Feeling bad that he didn’t have enough for all of the kids, he vowed to return with more. Halvorsen used all of his resources to gather as much candy as he could, convincing his fellow pilots to do the same. He decided to use his plane to drop candy over the crowd of gathering children, and the legend of “The Candy Bomber” was born.
The legend only grew from there. As word of his efforts spread, he was called to report to his commanding officer, who instead of disciplining Halvorsen, offered to help expand the effort, enlisting candy companies and citizens back home to make donations to the effort that became known as “Operation Little Vittles.”
To prevent injuring the children of Berlin with candy falling from such a height, Halvorsen fashioned small parachutes to which he attached candy bars. At last week’s event in Tremonton, local children mimicked this practice by dropping candy attached to parachutes from a lift, watching it drift down to those in attendance.
The new mural, which is easily the city’s largest, is the brainchild of Reno, Nevada-based artist Erik Burke. Tremonton officials became familiar with Burke’s work after he applied for another mural project in town two years ago. With local muralist Jason Nessen occupied with another project, the city decided to give Burke a try.
Burke came up with the concept of the partially unwrapped chocolate bar in the background, superimposed with a portrait of Halvorsen in uniform, along with the outstretched hands of the children to whom he brought so much joy during desperate times. Rows of barbed wire painted across the mural represent the oppression those children faced, the parachuting candy symbolizing the hope he helped keep alive within them.
Burke said the experience of designing and creating the mural was a humbling one after learning of Halvorsen’s story.
“It’s a lot of pressure to represent such a unique and amazing individual,” he said. “I just tried to do my best.”
Halvorsen and the rest of those in attendance Monday praised the end result, validating months of planning but only a week’s worth of execution on Burke’s part. Tremonton now has a permanent reminder of one of the area’s most famous residents, a towering tribute located just across the street from the city’s Veterans Memorial at Midland Square.
Halvorsen wrapped up his speech with a simple but powerful message for today’s youth based on his own experience.
“You never know where you’re going to be called and where you might go in the world, so be prepared,” he said. “There’s a wonderful world out there for you, waiting for you. Get your education and go forth and serve.”