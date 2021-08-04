After more than three years in charge, Tremonton’s police chief is retiring from law enforcement to pursue a career in education.
Kurt Fertig, who came to Tremonton in 2018 after 18 years with the Brigham City Police Department, will serve his last day at the helm of the Tremonton-Garland Police Department on Aug. 13. Nick Nessen, a longtime member of the Tremonton force, has been appointed interim chief while the search for a permanent replacement continues.
After a 21-year career in law enforcement, Fertig said the timing is right for him to transition into education, something he has been planning for years. He already held a master’s degree in criminal justice before coming to Tremonton, and finished his doctoral degree in political science not long after taking the chief position.
“I’ve always wanted to teach and feel like I’ve had something to offer there,” he said. “It’s the right time for me and my family.”
Among other accomplishments during his tenure in Tremonton, Fertig oversaw a successful effort to combine the Tremonton and Garland departments into a single, unified force — an effort that officials with both cities say has been mutually beneficial.
“We certainly appreciate and will miss him dearly,” Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke said. “At the same time, we’re happy for him.”
Fertig said the combining of the two departments, along with successful efforts to increase staffing, are some of the accomplishments he is most proud of during his time as chief.
“It has increased safety for our officers, and for the public,” he said. “I think it has really borne fruit in terms of improved services to both Tremonton and Garland.”
He credited former chief David Nance for creating a culture that set Fertig up for success from his first day on the job.
“(Nance) worked hard on that and laid a good foundation for that to happen,” he said.
At a recent meeting, the Tremonton City Council voted unanimously to appoint Nessen as interim chief while an open search is conducted to fill the position. As the longest-tenured sergeant on the force, Warnke said Nessen is familiar with the administrative side of the job in addition to his years of experience on patrol.
“We feel Nick’s going to do a great job in the interim,” he said. “The department is well prepared to transition in part because of what Kurt’s done to broaden out the responsibilities and the structure.”
He said Nessen’s willingness to step into the role gives the city some breathing room and flexibility as it works through the process of finding a replacement for Fertig.
“Because of this appointment, we don’t feel like we need to be rushed,” Warnke said, adding that while the city is casting a wide net in its search for a new police chief, it is also considering candidates who apply from within the department.
The process of filling such an important position “usually takes about three months by the time it all plays out,” Warnke said. “If it’s someone internal, it can be a little quicker than that.”
Under state law, Fertig must wait at least a full year after retiring from law enforcement to begin drawing a paycheck from another state-funded institution. In the meantime, he said he is seeking employment with Ensign College, a private college owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
While he’s hanging up the badge and blue uniform, Fertig said he and his family have no plans to leave Tremonton, where they have lived for more than seven years now.
“We love it here,” he said. “Wherever I get a job, I’m fine with commuting as long as it means we can stay in Tremonton.”