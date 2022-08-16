Election 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives, with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to vote at the Teton County Library during the Republican primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Jackson Hole, Wyo. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP)

 Jabin Botsford

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump's fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been defeated in a GOP primary. She fell Tuesday to Harriet Hageman, a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party's base. Cheney is describing her loss as the beginning of a new chapter in her political career, telling a small collection of supporters, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, that "our work is far from over." Cheney's political future beyond Capitol Hill could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump's fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party's base.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you