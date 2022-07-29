Those who are interested in hunting, but may not know how to start, can enroll in the Utah Division of Wildlife’s Trial Hunting Program to gather experience from already seasoned hunters.
According to a news release from the DWR, an apprentice hunter must be at least 12 years of age and accompanied by a licensed hunter of at least 21 years of age.
Gary Cook, the hunter education and shooting sports coordinator for the DWR, described it as a “try it before you buy it” program.
Apprentice hunters are not initially required to take a hunter education course, Cook said, and can continue with the program for up to three years. After that time period, Cook said, an apprentice would have to take a formal hunter education course if they wanted to buy a hunting permit.
“We do seem to have a growing number of adults (interested in hunter education),” Cook said. “We’ve tried to offer a lot more resources.”
According to Cook, the Trial Hunting Program was established a handful of years ago to address the “adult onset hunter” demographic who my not have received traditional hunting mentorship. Referencing data from a few years ago, Cook said the average age of participant in the program was 23 years of age.
“There’s a whole generation of new hunters that are concerned about where their food comes from,” Cook said, explaining some folks’ motivations for getting involved in hunting.
According to Cook, supervising hunters must have a valid hunting license — which confirms they have completed a hunter education course and related field training — and can have no more than two apprentices at a time.
Cook said there is no supervising hunter pool maintained by the DWR. Typically, Cook said, apprentices go out with a friend or a family member who has invited them along for a hunting trip.
Cook said the program is not a replacement for a hunter education course, but he hopes it serves as a recruitment tool.
“I think everyone should take hunter education,” Cook said, explaining the formal courses are a better, more comprehensive way to learn about hunting.
Though, Cook said, the learning process doesn’t stop there. Even after years of hunting, Cook still learns new things about hunting and general safety every time he goes out in the field.
“It’s a life-long process and mentors are important in that,” Cook said.
According to the news release, an online orientation course can be found on the DWR website, and apprentices will need to buy a hunting license and permit for the species being hunted.
Apprentices can obtain the following licenses and permits:
— Combination or hunting licenses for hunting all small game, including upland game and waterfowl.
— General-season deer and elk permits.
— Permits to hunt bear, cougar, greater sage-grouse, sandhill crane, sharp-tailed grouse, swan and turkey.
The state requires everyone born after Dec. 31, 1965, to complete a hunter education class or join in the trial program, according to the release.
Cook said hunter education courses typically take eight to 12 hours to complete and the state offers in-person or partially online options. The cost varies between $10 and $50, Cook said, depending on the provider.
“Both of these are great ways to get started in hunting, a sport that not only allows you to get fresh, locally sourced meat, but also gives you a unique opportunity to get outdoors and make memories with your family,” said RaLynne Takeda, hunter education program manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in the news release. “Hunting is also an important tool in managing healthy wildlife populations.”