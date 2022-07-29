trial hunting program

Those interested in hunting can enroll in the Utah DWR’s Trial Hunting Program to learn from experienced hunters before committing to a hunter education course.

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Those who are interested in hunting, but may not know how to start, can enroll in the Utah Division of Wildlife’s Trial Hunting Program to gather experience from already seasoned hunters.

According to a news release from the DWR, an apprentice hunter must be at least 12 years of age and accompanied by a licensed hunter of at least 21 years of age.

